EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The city’s Christmas Village event will be held at Cory Wride Memorial Park on Saturday from 5:30 p.m.to 9 p.m.

The event at 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway will feature a tree-lighting ceremony as well as a holiday boutique. In addition, there will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, mini pony carriage rides, hot cocoa and doughnuts and a visit from Santa.

Children who bring a letter to Santa complete with name and address will receive a return letter in the mail.