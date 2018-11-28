SALT LAKE CITY — After numerous commands to "get on the ground" were not obeyed, five officers fired their weapons, striking and killing 30-year-old Cody Paris Belgard, according to Salt Lake police.

But as of Wednesday, police say no weapon was found at the scene or on Belgard.

His family now wants justice.

"He’s just standing there. It’s so pathetic what I’ve seen. He’s my son. You don’t even have any idea what it fees like to see a person as good as Cody get shot down like a dog,” his father, Mike Belgard, said outside the Salt Lake City Police Department.

"They murdered my son.”

On Wednesday, the department released body camera video from four of the five officers who fired their weapons on Belgard, a popular rap artist in the Glendale area who used the moniker "See Smoke." The fifth officer, whom the family claims was closest to Belgard, did not have body camera video.

Why no video exists from the fifth officer is part of the ongoing shooting investigation, the department says.

