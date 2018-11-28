Weber State plays Saturday at home in the second round of the FCS playoffs against Southeast Missouri State. There should be a good amount of excitement in Ogden, considering the Wildcats narrowly missed making the semifinals last year.

In a recent conversation with Weber State athletics director Jerry Bovee, we talked about success and maintaining interest. He said fans can even start tuning out of good programs.

“When you start to read ambivalence with your fan base overall, and to see it’s just worn out, I think that’s the case with ADs sometimes, or coaches,” Bovee said. He went on to stay the “lifespan” of athletic directors in the Big Sky is about three years.

“You’ve just got to keep fresh and keep building and filling hope in your fan base and university with facilities and staff and everyone else. And if you’re not, it starts to get stale and then people get worn out.”

That isn’t the case right now with Weber, which is enjoying its best football period ever, and has facility improvements ongoing.

“People can get worn out of winning,” Bovee said. “Because if you’re winning at a high level, but not winning championships or going far in the NCAA Tournament or whatever it is, sometimes your fan base can get worn out of that. They just need to see an exciting brand of football and want to feel like there’s hope to grow. I think (coaching and administrative) people can stay around a long time if they continue to stay fresh.”

Bovee used as an example Weber men’s basketball coach Randy Rahe, who has been at the school for 12 years.

“As long as you keep trying to stay fresh and change with the personnel, I think fans will accept that and want to be part of that.”