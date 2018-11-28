SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will have to wait another year to make its case as the best state for business.

Winner: Forbes released its annual listof the best states for business. North Carolina topped the list.

“As a long-established biotechnology hub that attracts the nation’s top talent, Research Triangle Park was an optimal location to expand our footprint and complement our existing state-of-the-art manufacturing site in the Chicagoland area,” said AveXis chief technical officer Andrew Knudten, according to Forbes.

Beehive business: Utah finished in second place, which is one spot higher than in 2017, according to Forbes.

The Qualtrics-SAP deal announced in November was one reason why Utah received such a bump, according to Forbes.

Utah businesses experience energy costs that are 15 percent lower than the national average.

The state has the highest employment growth over the last five years. Job gains are expected to rise 2.2 percent through 2022, according to the report.

Top five: Texas, Virginia and Nebraska rounded out the top five states.

Neighbors: Utah’s neighbor to the north, Idaho, jumped six spots in this year’s report to rank at No. 14. Arizona jumped up six spots to the No. 17 position.

Repeat: North Carolina ranked as the best state for business last year, unseating Utah in the process, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Last time: In 2016, Utah topped Forbes’ list as the best state for business, which was the state’s third year in a row at that spot.