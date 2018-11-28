SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will have to wait another year to make its case as the best state for business.
Winner: Forbes released its annual listof the best states for business. North Carolina topped the list.
- “As a long-established biotechnology hub that attracts the nation’s top talent, Research Triangle Park was an optimal location to expand our footprint and complement our existing state-of-the-art manufacturing site in the Chicagoland area,” said AveXis chief technical officer Andrew Knudten, according to Forbes.
Beehive business: Utah finished in second place, which is one spot higher than in 2017, according to Forbes.
- The Qualtrics-SAP deal announced in November was one reason why Utah received such a bump, according to Forbes.
- Utah businesses experience energy costs that are 15 percent lower than the national average.
- The state has the highest employment growth over the last five years. Job gains are expected to rise 2.2 percent through 2022, according to the report.
Top five: Texas, Virginia and Nebraska rounded out the top five states.
Neighbors: Utah’s neighbor to the north, Idaho, jumped six spots in this year’s report to rank at No. 14. Arizona jumped up six spots to the No. 17 position.
Repeat: North Carolina ranked as the best state for business last year, unseating Utah in the process, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.
Last time: In 2016, Utah topped Forbes’ list as the best state for business, which was the state’s third year in a row at that spot.