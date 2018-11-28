OGDEN — A South Ogden man convicted of shooting and killing an acquaintance during a fight over text messages he sent to a woman they both knew has been ordered to prison.

Second District Judge Ernie Jones on Tuesday sentenced 34-year-old Jonathan Francisco Delgado to at least 16 years and up to life in prison. A jury in September found Delgado guilty of murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Steven Snider, 37.

Jurors also found Delgado guilty of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Investigators said Delgado used meth and drank liquor before he shot and killed Snider on Dec. 30, 2016, after a co-worker accused Snider of sending disrespectful text messages to the co-worker's sister.

A SWAT team surrounded the apartment complex and Delgado surrendered after about four hours.

The judge on Tuesday sentenced Delgado to concurrent terms of 16 years and up to life in prison on the murder conviction, court records show, and at least one year and up to 15 years on the obstructing justice charge.

Delgado was granted credit for more than a year and a half he has spent in Weber County Jail since he was charged in January 2017.