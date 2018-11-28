LEHI — Luminaria, Thanksgiving Point’s Christmas light show, is back for another season.

The display, which features holiday lights spread throughout the Ashton Gardens, will run through Jan. 5 , from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The mile walk features a sweeping hill blanketed with 6,500 programmable luminaries where each one acts as a pixel in a moving picture of blooming poinsettias, flying reindeer and symbols of the season. On top of the 40-foot hill, visitors will be met with the 120-foot Christmas tree.

The display also includes a Nativity and the Light of the World Garden featuring 35 bronze sculptures depicting scenes of Jesus Christ from the New Testament.

General admission is $20 for adults on peak nights, $17 on off-peak nights and family nights; $15 for children on peak nights, $13 on off-peak nights and $12 on family nights. Weekend and VIP packages are available. For more information, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.