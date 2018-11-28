SALT LAKE CITY — Yet another electric-powered, shared mobility device hit downtown Salt Lake streets this week, with bright-green Lime bicycles now available alongside the e-scooters that debuted this summer.

And Lime is testing a program in Seattle that adds cars to the shared-ride menu, an option that could be making its way to Utah, as well.

Like their electric scooter cousins, renting and riding Lime bicycles is coordinated by a smartphone app that also helps you locate and pay for the nearest high-tech velocipede. Pricing is also the same as Lime's scooters, $1 dollar to start and 15 cents a minute.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski's spokesman, Matthew Rojas, said the city welcomed the new get-around option for residents and visitors and believes the community's familiarity with the system, thanks to four months of riding e-scooters, will make the transition smooth.

"It's an exciting time for transportation options in Salt Lake City," Rojas said. "I think this second phase, with the bicycles, will lead to fewer issues now that residents and businesses and the city are familiar with how it all works."

Rojas said while there have been some hiccups with integrating the e-scooters into the city's transportation landscape, overall the new mode has meshed well into the community.

"Of course, there have been some growing pains," Rojas said. "Appropriate parking and discouraging operation on our sidewalks will continue to be challenges, but (the system operators) have been very responsive to concerns … and it's been, overall, a positive experience."

Unlike Salt Lake City's long-running GREENbike program, which operates rentable, pedal-powered bicycles from docks around town, Lime's bicycles can be left where a ride terminates. While the Lime bikes can be pedaled, they are outfitted with an electric motor that will get the two-wheeler cruising at up to 15 mph and have a range with a fully charged battery of about 50 miles.

GREENbike Executive Director Ben Bolte said his nonprofit program, which launched in 2013, will continue to be a distinct option next to the shared mobility vendors now renting e-scooters and e-bikes in Salt Lake City.

"GREENbike is a nonprofit and two of our primary goals are to improve air quality and health," Bolte said in a statement. "We're extremely proud to be Salt Lake City's only shared micro-mobility service that forces you to get exercise."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Three Lime bicycles and one scooter are parked on the sidewalk on the corner of 100 South and Main in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Lime's director of strategic development, Gabriel Scheer, said his company also sees its evolving system of shared mobility options as a part of the solution to challenges facing Salt Lake City and other communities in which it operates.

"If you look at the big picture, many cities across the U.S. are struggling with the same problems like congestion, lack of transportation options … and air quality issues," Scheer said. "If we, as a society, keep doing what we've been doing for the last 100 years, things are only going to get worse."

Scheer said he believes that naysayers who deride shared transportation systems as a passing fad may not be watching what's going on.

"I think we’re at a tipping point, based on the adoption and response," Scheer said. "I feel reasonably confident that this is something that will be sticking around."

Part of that expected longevity for companies like Lime may hinge on their collective success at continuing to provide transit solutions that span modes and make the transactional process as effortless as possible.

To that end, Scheer said Lime recently launched a beta test that's exploring adding automobiles to the company's list of vehicles to rent via smartphone.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News A Lime bicycle is available for rent on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

The company put 50, 2018 Fiat 500 "LimePods" on the streets of Seattle that are easy to spot thanks to their bright green and yellow Lime branding. The system works on the same platform used for e-scooters and e-bikes and the fees are also surprisingly similar. Users pay $1 to unlock the vehicle and 40 cents per minute of use.

While Scheer wouldn't confirm how soon residents may see the little rentable four-wheeled rides on the streets of Salt Lake City, he did note Utah's capital was distinguishing itself as a community that is ready to embrace new technology-driven transportation options and believes much more lies ahead for integrating shared mobility with the traditional transportation options in Utah.

"I give huge props to Salt Lake City," Scheer said. "I work with a lot of cities and Salt Lake City has risen above most in how it's managed these new transportation options and the challenges that come with them.

"I think we're just at the beginning and there's a lot of positive upside we haven't touched yet."