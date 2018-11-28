SALT LAKE CITY — A woman already charged with luring a man to an apartment complex to rob him is now accused of abandoning her child, according to court records.

The 9-year-old boy told police he was left in a vacant apartment off Redwood Road and was awakened by two men he only knew as "Risky" and "Munchies," charging documents state. The reason the boy knew one of the men is because he had previously stabbed his mother's boyfriend, according to court records.

The men told the boy to leave.

The boy's mother, Reyna Isabell Ortiz, 25, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with child abandonment, a third-degree felony.

The incident allegedly occurred on Oct. 1. After being told to leave the apartment about 3 a.m., the boy "began to wander and could not find his mother," charging documents state. He then went into a nearby 7-Eleven where he "stayed for most of the day" until a clerk called police.

Police could not find Ortiz "for several weeks" and the boy was placed with his father, the charges state.

Ortiz was found on Nov. 9 when she was arrested, along with Shanece Isabella Hayes, 24, and both were formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery. The women are accused of luring a man to a vacant apartment at 4000 S. Redwood "by sexual promises" on Nov. 6, but when the man got there, three other men robbed him at knifepoint, taking his wallet, cellphone, car keys and car, charging documents state.

Ortiz was also charged in February with endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, after police say they found her smoking marijuana in her car while a 16-month-old child was in the back seat, according to court documents.