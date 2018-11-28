Still hurting from watching a third-quarter 20-point lead against Utah evaporate, BYU fans are left wondering what the future holds. Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney debate the question. Did BYU, winner of two more games in 2018 than 2017, take a meaningful step in the right direction? The trio also examines the critical December recruiting period, and explains why giving up on Kalani Sitake would be a big mistake.

