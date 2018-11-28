SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 28.

A look at our top headlines:

The 2018 American Family Survey revealed new insights into the lives of American families. Read more.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump will visit Mexico to work on a migrant solution. Read more.

New pro football team Salt Lake Stallions unveiled their team uniforms. Read more.

Is PayPal center coming to Utah? This school board is about to vote on it. Read more.

A look at the 2018 American Family Survey:

A look at sports highlights:

A look at national headlines: