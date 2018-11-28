SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 28.
A look at our top headlines:
The 2018 American Family Survey revealed new insights into the lives of American families. Read more.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump will visit Mexico to work on a migrant solution. Read more.
New pro football team Salt Lake Stallions unveiled their team uniforms. Read more.
Is PayPal center coming to Utah? This school board is about to vote on it. Read more.
A look at the 2018 American Family Survey:
- Why parents fear tech more than drugs, alcohol and sexual activity for their teenagers
- Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
- Despite growing tribalism, American adults say political affiliation is least important to identity
- 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby ...' or maybe not. How the traditional order of family building is changing
- Republicans and Democrats want migrant families to stay together, but what about the grandparents?
A look at sports highlights:
- Utah football: Tyler Huntley on the mend, mentoring Jason Shelley; quarterback could return for bowl game
- Sixteen sorta, kinda positive things about the Jazz's 33-point loss
- BYU's 3-point shooting among worst in country so Rose is seeking improvement
- Utah AD Mark Harlan sees no reason why Utah-BYU rivalry shouldn't continue
A look at national headlines:
- Trump appears consumed by Mueller investigation as details emerge | CNN
- How residents of this U.S.-Mexico border town reacted to U.S. troops, migrants’ influx | ABC News
- Queensland bushfires: Thousands told to flee 'catastrophic' threat | BBC News
- Ukraine-Russia sea clash: Trump may cancel G20 Putin talks | BBC News
- After months stuck living in airport, Syrian finds refuge half a world away | NPR