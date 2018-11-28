BROOKLYN — Just two hours after landing in New York, Utah Jazz players Jae Crowder, Georges Niang, Alec Burks, Ekpe Udoh, Royce O’Neale, Ricky Rubio and even head coach Quin Snyder entered the Adidas Brooklyn Farm to support teammate Donovan Mitchell.

On the eve of Utah’s road matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets, Mitchell was a surprise guest Tuesday night as Adidas introduced its latest footwear collection for the 2019 Spring/Summer.

Mitchell showed up in an exclusive pair of N3XT L3V3L sneakers, which are set to launch during a 24-hour limited run on Dec. 1 at adidas.com/basketball before officially hitting stores sometime in February for $180.

“These are awesome,” Mitchell said while glancing down at the sneaker. “It’s been a long time coming. This is something that Adidas created and I love it.”

“I’ve been rocking it for a little bit and I can cut, go left and right and still be the same type player,” he described. “I love the overall fit.”

The Marquee Boost and Pro Vision models were also highlighted, as each of the sneakers was created in the discreet Brooklyn headquarters.

Even with the Jazz getting off to a disappointing 9-12 start, and Mitchell returning to face Brooklyn after sitting two games with a rib contusion, the Three Stripes brand sees the Jazz star as a big part of their future. At 22 years old, Mitchell is so in touch with the culture that Rashad Williams, senior director of footwear for Adidas Basketball, often uses him as a go-to person for feedback on upcoming products.

“We definitely see him the same way the Jazz do, definitely the future of Adidas Basketball and being a great partner there,” Williams said. “So, it’s been exciting.

“He’s one of the players that you can show him shoes or apparel or ads and you can get that honest feedback because Donovan is still young, he’s in the know and he’s about doing good stuff so it’s been good having him here just to kind of bounce ideas off of him,” he continued.

For now, Mitchell continues to rock the Adidas Pro Bounce Low and Damian Lillard’s signature Dame 4 shoes on the court, but he could be spotted in a pair of the new models as well.

Mitchell, as well as Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, were a couple of the company’s top athletes to wear test the latest products. Both were also showcased in a promotional video ad on the screen at the Adidas Brooklyn Farm wearing the N3XT L3V3L sneakers.

“When you’re creating sneakers, you’re usually working 18-24 months out in advance so usually when we try to test, we have a lab in Portland that we test in,” Williams explained. “Then we also give testing pairs to a lot of the athletes, too, when they’re doing their offseason workouts or whatever it may be.”

N3XT L3V3L is groundbreaking because its Adidas’s first-ever laceless basketball shoe and is also the first to incorporate the brand new LIGHTSTRIKE technology on the midsole, which provides lightweight cushioning and on-court responsiveness. Mitchell certainly approves of the new direction of the company.

“I think it’s at an all-time high,” Mitchell evaluated the current Adidas sneaker culture. “We’ve got guys wearing throwbacks, you’ve got guys wearing laceless sneakers, and you’ve got all types of different shoes.

“You’ve got the Yeezy sneaker that was rumored. There are so many different areas that you can reach out and can kind of pick out and bring away from,” he added. “I’m going to try to throw this out there a Pharrell basketball sneaker … but it’s just so many different areas that you can take and reach and I’ve been blessed with this opportunity to be here and speak on it because it’s awesome.”

Mitchell listed the Pharell Williams’ Adidas NMDs as his favorite off-court sneaker to wear and the Dame 4s as his favorite on the hardwood.

As the Jazz continue to fight through criticism and early struggles, Mitchell said it meant a lot that his teammates were in attendance at the Adidas event on the day before a game as they try to break out of a slump.

“I love the chemistry. Obviously, we’re kind of figuring things out right now but the fact that my teammates are here with me,” Mitchell said. “We landed two hours ago, like the fact that they came out here, I don’t know if that happens a lot. I don’t know but I’ve got to give them credit.

“The team aspect never fades away,” he added. “We’ve lost six of our last eight and we’re still here, happy, smiling. A lot of teams it’s not like that. The vibes are definitely positive and I think that’s just a testament to the character of our team.”