An article by John Canzano of The Oregonian examined the direction of the Pac-12 Conference under commissioner Larry Scott in part one of a four-part series about the conference. Here are the best excerpts from the article:

"The Pac-12 Conference headquarters cost the conference $6.9 million in rent in the last reported fiscal year. They're also carrying $11.7 million in deferred rent.

It's not just the headquarters real estate that cost the conference. Scott was hired in July 2009. Eight months later, records show he bought a 4,600-square-foot home on one acre in the upscale Blackhawk Country Club subdivision in Danville, Calif. Sale price: $1,850,000.

His initial contract with the Pac-12 included a $1,861,842 million relocation loan. That loan remains unpaid. Scott is required to pay it back in full."

The article also talks about the Pac-12 Nework, which on Tuesday was dropped by AT&T U-Verse.

"The cost of maintaining its own television network is substantial. The failure to get distribution of the Pac-12 Network on DirecTV is a maddening issue for fans and coaches. Insiders say the ratings, guarded carefully by the conference, are a disappointment. There's private grumbling from ADs and coaches about less money and exposure compared to the other Power 5 conferences, but few will speak publicly. In part, because Scott has a reputation among staffers in the conference for being vindictive toward those who speak out against him."

The article also explores the Pac-12's lack of football playoff teams, conference money distribution, the conference's refereeing and football kickoff times, among other issues.

Gaskin 'knew' Utes would win Pac-12 South

At media avalibility on Monday, Washington running back Myles Gaskin gave Utah some praise, saying thathe knew Utah would win the Pac-12 South.

“We’ve played a lot of games the last four years and Utah since Day One, since the first time I played Utah as a freshman, I’ve always known they were going to bring it every single snap. And they haven’t failed. They always do. It’s one of those times you get excited for it. Because that’s what you want. Football is not supposed to be blowouts or guys playing soft. We’re out here in pads, so let’s have fun," Gaskin said.

