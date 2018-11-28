After claiming the MGM Main Event Middleweight championship at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas and extending its home win streak to 16 games with a win over North Dakota last week, Utah Valley continues play at the UCCU Center on Wednesday against Division II Western Colorado. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Jake Toolson scored 17 points and Conner Toolson added 15 to lead Utah Valley to a 74-68 win over North Dakota on Saturday evening at the UCCU Center. The win pushed UVU's home win streak to 16 games — the third-best active home win streak in the nation. Isaiah White also reached double figures with 12 points with seven rebounds and two blocks. TJ Washington just missed a double-double with nine points and nine assists.

Jake Toolson was named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 19-25. It is the first WAC Player of the Week honor of the season and the third of his career. Toolson averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as the Wolverines went 3-0 last week. He shot 66.7 percent (16-of-24) from the floor, including a blistering 77.8 percent (7-of-9) mark from 3-point range and an impressive 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the free-throw line during the three games.

Jake Toolson scored 20 points and Ben Nakwaasah added a career-high 18 to lead Utah Valley to the MGM Main Event Middleweight title with an 87-72 win over Long Beach State last week. Jake Toolson led the Wolverines with 20 points on a perfect 8-for-8 clip from the field, including a 2-of-2 mark from beyond the arc and a perfect 2-of-2 performance from the free-throw line. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists. Baylee Steele recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.

Conner Toolson was named the MGM Main Event MVP after 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in the two games at the tournament. The senior guard shot 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the field, including a 42.9 percent (6-of-14) clip from beyond the arc.

Utah Valley currently owns the nation's fifth-ranked active home win streak in the nation at 16 games. The Wolverines look to extend their win streak to 17 games against Western Colorado on Wednesday night.

Western Colorado (formerly Western State Colorado) enters Wednesday's game with a 3-3 record. The Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference school has already played one Division I school this year as the team defeated Air Force, 84-64, in an exhibition game to open the season. The Mountaineers are averaging 82.3 points per game on 45 percent shooting. Western's offensive output is currently the fourth highest in the RMAC. Western has outscored opponents, 266-197, in the first half this season.

Individually, redshirt senior guard Quincy Harding leads Western in scoring with 20.0 points per game — the fifth best in the RMAC. Senior guard Brady Subart is averaging 15.6 points per game, while redshirt junior guard Jaire Roberts posts 14.0 points per game.

Western has won two-straight games, including a 93-69 win over Fisher College (Massachusetts) and an 89-63 win over Graceland (Iowa) on Nov. 23 and 24, respectively in Grand Junction, Colorado. In Western's exhibition win over Air Force, the Mountaineers used hot shooting from long range as the team knocked down 15-of-29 shots from beyond the arc to defeat the Falcons, 84-64.

Utah Valley and Western Colorado will meet up for the first time in a non-exhibition game for the Wolverines. The two teams have played two other times, both in exhibition matchups in Orem with UVU winning both of those games. Wednesday night's game will count as an exhibition contest for Western Colorado. The game will mark the third time this season that the Wolverines have taken on a team from the Division II RMAC as UVU defeated Dixie State in an exhibition game before downing Westminster in its season opener.

Wednesday night's game against Western Colorado will be broadcast live on UVUtv and the WAC Digital Network. The game will also be streamed live via UVU's YouTube channel and on its Facebook page. Brandon Crow and Holton Hunsaker will be on the call. The game will also be broadcast over the radio waves as Jim McCulloch enters his ninth season as the radio play-by-play personality. Josh Kullanki will be handling the color commentary duties on the radio. The radio broadcast will be aired live on ESPN 960AM radio. A live stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at ESPN960Sports.com.