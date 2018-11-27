SALT LAKE CITY — Utah redshirt freshman Vante Hendrix announced on Instagram that he’s leaving the Runnin’ Utes after playing in just four games.

“I just want to say thank you to the fans of Utah and the coaching staff for everything they did for me. I wanna thank my teammates for everything and all the memories that we made,” read the post. “My experience at Utah was great but sadly sometimes things aren’t just for you. But I am glad I got the experience to play at the University of Utah. I wish the Utah Utes basketball team a successful year!”

Hendrix, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Woodland Hills, California, saw limited action this season — averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over four appearances. He scored 14 points in a loss at Minnesota and played in every game until last week’s Wooden Legacy Tournament, in which he did not leave the bench in a win over Grand Canyon and a setback to Northwestern.

Utah officials confirmed the departure of Hendrix in the offseason, and plan to issue an official statement on the matter Wednesday morning. Head coach Larry Krystkowiak will make additional comments at a media availability in the afternoon.

Hendrix, who was averaging 17.8 minutes per game, was a redshirt last season and underwent a name change (formerly known as Devante Doutrive) in the offseason.

The Utes (3-3) face Tulsa Saturday (3 p.m., P12N) in the Huntsman Center.