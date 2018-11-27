High school basketball games in November are typically very tame.

They’re usually sloppy encounters played in relatively empty gyms with many players still adjusting to the speed of varsity basketball. Coaches and players quickly shrug off wins and losses, knowing there will be plenty to fix in practice the next day.

The packed gymnasiums, fist pumps to the crowd on big buckets and then fans storming the court are the types of excitement you don’t typically see until region and playoff games in January and February.

Then again, Pleasant Grove at Olympus on Tuesday night wasn’t your typical November game either.

It was a showdown between the top-ranked teams in 6A and 5A, a showdown between great friends who will be future Ute teammates, and above all a chance for early bragging rights in Utah.

Kael Mikkelsen’s late-game heroics helped Pleasant Grove claim those bragging rights.

In an intense back-and-forth game all night, Mikkelsen drove the length of the court and banked in the game-winning layup at the buzzer as Pleasant Grove eked out the 61-60 win over Olympus.

“We knew coming into this, this would be one of our biggest games. They’re coming off an undefeated season and they’re the team to beat and we need to go make a statement. It was huge for us,” said Mikkelsen.

Olympus led by as many as nine points early in the fourth quarter, but Pleasant Grove kept hunkered down defensively to get stops and then methodically chipped away at the lead to give itself a chance in the final couple minutes.

" We knew coming into this, this would be one of our biggest games. They’re coming off an undefeated season and they’re the team to beat and we need to go make a statement. It was huge for us. " Pleasant Grove's Kael Mikkelsen

The win helped Pleasant Grove improve to 5-0 this season after it went undefeated at a tournament in Peoria, Illinois, over Thanksgiving, while Olympus was playing its first game of the season.

It was a game both sides wanted to win very badly, especially Pleasant Grove’s Matt Van Komen and Olympus’ Rylan Jones, who’ve both signed with the University of Utah. Both led their teams in scoring, but Mikkelsen provided the punctuation mark for the Vikings — twice in fact.

With Pleasant Grove trailing 58-57 with under 17 seconds remaining, Mikkelsen stole an inbounds pass and hit a floater from the baseline, giving his team just its second lead of the second half.

It took Jones less than 10 seconds to charge right back as he went coast to coast and finished at the rim as Olympus regained the 60-59 lead with 5.2 seconds remaining. Jones finished the game leading all scorers with 26 points.

Pleasant Grove coach Randy McAllister drew up several different plays during the timeout, and when Olympus came out and double-teamed 7-foot-4 center Van Komen, Mikkelsen’s quickness suddenly became the best option.

“I told him, 5.2, that’s enough time for you to throw it in, get it back and score the game-winning layup,” said McAllister.

That’s precisely what the junior did as he finished with 10 points. Van Komen led the way with 19 points for the Vikings.

Neither team shot well in the first half, with Olympus missing 10 straight field goals at one point. The Titans didn’t try to shoot themselves out of the rut, instead they attacked the rim and made 13 of 14 free throws to take a 28-27 halftime lead.

Olympus pushed the lead to eight early in the third quarter, with Pleasant Grove getting back-to-back 3s from Casey Brown and Tyler Fairbanks to tie it back up a few minutes later.

In the fourth quarter, Noah Bennee and Jeremy Dowdell hit clutch shots to extend the lead again, but Pleasant Grove never wilted.

Afterward, McAllister acknowledged it was only a preseason win, but one that could have far-reaching effects.

“I think this is a statement game that we can be one of the best teams in Utah,” he said.