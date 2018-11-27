PROVO — If several of Timpview's key players were feeling ill, it sure didn't show, as the T-birds got past Orem 75-70 in what proved a more competitive than usual nonregion game Tuesday.

Nate Hansen led the way for Timpview with 20 points, and Jaxon Santiago added 18. Both players did their best work behind the arc, with Hansen knocking down four 3-pointers and Santiago five.

Altogether, Timpview hit on 14 3-pointers, with several of those coming in response to Orem runs at the lead late.

"Our guys really competed, and they're great shooters. I'm really proud of them because three of our kids were flat out sick all day," said Timpview coach Kevin Santiago. "They were throwing up before the game. They were throwing up at halftime, so to go out and get a win like this against a very good Orem team — I'm just really proud of them."

Getting that win wasn't easy, though.

The Tigers managed to hang around despite trailing for most of the game, and cut the lead to just 52-49 early in the fourth quarter following a lay-in from Isaac Richards. Timpview immediately responded, however, with Fanga Pulu hitting a big 3-pointer, followed by one from Coleman Ford to stretch the lead to 61-51, with just over five minutes remaining.

"Fanga Pulu really did an outstanding job for us tonight," Santiago said of Pulu, who contributed nine points on three big 3-pointers. "He came off the bench and he played like a beast. He not only hit big shots but he brought a lot of energy and found a lot of open guys."

" Our guys really competed, and they're great shooters. I'm really proud of them because three of our kids were flat out sick all day. " Timpview coach Kevin Santiago

Orem continued to stick around, causing some trouble with a full-court press while aided by disputed and somewhat curious double technical fouls assessed with just 33 seconds remaining and the T-birds up 71-63. The technical fouls culminated into a five-point possession for Orem with Timpview leading just 71-68.

But Timpview maintained composure despite the calls, hit on its free-throw opportunities while handling Orem's press defense.

"It got closer than we would have liked, but our guys didn't get down and just kept with it," Santiago said. "We continued to shoot within the flow of the offense. I'm real impressed with how our guys managed to stay with what we do and then beat what's a really, really good Orem team. It's a great environment for our guys to pull through."

Orem was led by Richards and his game-high 26 points, with Taft Mitchell contributing another 22.

With the win, Timpview improves to 2-1 on the early season while Orem drops to 2-1. Next up for both teams is play in the Great Western Shootout Tournament, hosted by Orem.