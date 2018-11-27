SALT LAKE CITY — A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, I once did an interview with a Utah State football player on game day. I don’t mean after the game. I mean the morning of.

I apparently asked something untoward, because that was the last game-day interview I ever got. I marvel it even happened. NBA players do pregame interviews nightly, but nowadays college football players are as unreachable as Salinger from Tuesday night until Saturday postgame.

For the third consecutive week, Kyle Whittingham has put quarterback Jason Shelley off-limits to the media as the Utes prepare for the Pac-12 championship game against Washington. From a newspaper perspective, I’m appalled. But as an interested observer I’m thinking: Duh!

Shelley is 3-0 as a starting quarterback and appears content to avoid game-week interviews. It’s nothing personal. Afterward, he’s fine with the media, likable and open.

Back in that faraway galaxy, I used to think it was “the public’s right to know” what a player was thinking about an upcoming game. But since Utah is on a roll, I’m going to assume John Q. Public doesn’t give a hang about what Shelley is thinking.

Most fans only care that the score turns out correctly.

“He’s poised, and confident and nothing seems to bother him,” Whittingham said. “My guess is Jason will handle (Friday) just fine. That’s just his makeup, his nature. One of his strongest suits is the way he conducts himself and goes about his business with the confidence and poise that he has.”

In that case, why isn’t he talking to the press?

“Well, it’s one less thing for him,” Whittingham said. “Just the media — I don’t want to call it a burden — but the added responsibility of dealing with media during the week, instead of just focusing on the game plan and what his task is … we felt was in his best interest and ours.”

The public’s right to know? Ha! The only right fans really care about is a right-24 blast play, or something similar.

Interviewing Shelley before this month wasn’t even an issue. He was the backup to Tyler Huntley and there were practically no interview requests. Then Huntley got hurt in the Arizona State game and Shelley appeared long enough to throw 11 passes and rush twice. It also was enough time to log the first interception of his career.

So it was understandable Whittingham would want to sequester his freshman quarterback for the week preceding the Oregon game. Shelley's stats weren’t overwhelming, but he was effective, completing 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards. The next week at Colorado he passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yarder.

Last Saturday, versus BYU, he remained what Whittingham has described as “unflappable,” despite gaining just 86 yards of offense and trailing 20-0 at halftime. In the second half he threw a 37-yard completion, as well as a 10-yard touchdown. He also rushed for a 33-yard score with 1:43 remaining.

Along the way he produced a photo-friendly leap over a BYU defender that is destined to live on in internet history.

“That stage he was on Saturday was as big a stage as there could be in our program, as far as the rivalry game and the crowd and intensity that comes with that game,” Whittingham said.

“It was exactly what I expected,” Shelley said afterward.

He led Utah to the biggest comeback in the rivalry’s history.

So don’t expect 10 o’clock TV video of him predicting a win in Friday’s championship game. Forget about his mindset as he prepares. That’s between him and his team.

He’ll be in the green room, awaiting his stage call.

“After the game this week — as we do our bowl prep — he’ll be available (to media),” Whittingham said.

Actually, Shelley will speak Saturday as soon as the game begins. But it won’t be in a sit-down with reporters. It will be an on-field statement. Action always speaks louder than words.