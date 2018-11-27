RIVERTON — The Jordan School District Board of Education voted 5 to 1 Tuesday to support an agreement that will extend Merit Medical Systems Inc.'s economic incentives for 15 years under an agreement with the South Jordan Redevelopment Agency.

The school board authorized its representatives on a Taxing Entity Committee to vote in favor of the project. A supermajority of committee members must approve extension of the agreement. Other governmental entities include South Jordan City, Salt Lake County and special service districts.

The request for an extension comes as Merit Medical's current 15-year tax increment incentives are expiring, which board member Bryce Dunford acknowledged was concerning to some taxpayers and school board members "at the time the windfall should be falling."

However, "Merit Medical has established a very high bar," Dunford said.

To any other business contemplating asking for an extension of its economic development area and associated tax increment incentives, "you need need to have done for our community and for the school district what Merit Medical has done for our community and our school district," he said.

Dunford added: "This is one-time extension to Merit Medical. We believe they are worthy of that."

South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey was more to the point.

"If this doesn't happen, we'll lose Merit Medical," she said. Ireland has offered Merit Medical a free building to expand its business there, she said.

Merit Medical Systems is a leading manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy.

Earlier this month, Merit Medical announced expansion plans, which will produce $71 million in state revenue and an estimated $505 million in capital investment, according to a Economic Development Corporation of Utah press release.

Rusty Cannon, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, spoke in support of the extension, noting the expansion will create 2,400 jobs, at least 1,000 that will pay "higher than the Salt Lake County wage."

In a letter to the school board, Merit Medical officials wrote that it would not seek any additional extension beyond "2037 or additional tax increment dollars beyond the $38 million budget."

Board member Darrell Robinson, who cast the lone no vote, said Merit Medical is a great neighbor. But after looking at its most recent quarterly earnings, he concluded "this company can pay taxes."

"I can't vote for this. I think it sets a bad precedent," Robinson said.