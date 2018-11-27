SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders have taken another step to position Utah's capital to potentially be chosen to bid for another Winter Games.

The Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution supporting an "expression of interest agreement" with the U.S. Olympic Committee to formalize Salt Lake City's desire to submit a potential bid to host a future Olympic Winter Games.

"I am enthusiastically supportive and hope we're able to have another opportunity to host," Councilman Charlie Luke said.

The resolution encouraged Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski — who has been a loud proponent of another Salt Lake City Winter Games — to sign on to the "expression of interest agreement" with the USOC.

The resolution came three days before Friday's "drop dead" deadline for materials to be submitted for the USOC to consider before it's slated to pick between Salt Lake City and Denver during a board meeting in mid-December, said Jeff Robbins, CEO of the Utah Sports Commission.

"The USOC and the (International Olympic Committee) and others, they want to know they're going someplace where they have significant support," Robbins said.

Earlier this month, state leaders including Gov. Gary Herbert and leaders of the Utah Legislature signed onto a letter expressing an intent to enter into an agreement providing indemnification to Salt Lake City for liabilities involving a possible Winter Olympics. The letter stated state leaders anticipate the indemnification agreement would be similar to the agreement entered into in 1991.

Salt Lake City is competing against Denver to be named by the USOC as America's choice for an as-yet-unnamed Winter Games, likely for 2030. The two cities remain competitors after Reno-Tahoe dropped out of the running earlier this month.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to choose a 2030 host in five years.

Earlier this month, USOC officials toured Utah Olympic facilities as part of the process to select an American city to bid for a future Winter Games — and it went extremely well, Robbins told the Salt Lake City Council while he gave an update Tuesday about the potential Olympic bid.

Robbins said USOC officials were "very, very impressed" by the tour and Salt Lake City's facilities, including the Salt Lake City International Airport.

"I'm telling you, you should be really, really, really proud," Robbins said.

Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall responded: "Proud, but not surprised. That's good to hear."