Utah State women's basketball (2-4) continues its road schedule by taking on Portland (4-1) on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. MT.

Radio coverage for Wednesday's game will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through StatBroadcast, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Portland is coached by Cheryl Sorenson, who is in her fifth year with the Pilots, carrying an overall record of 24-101. Portland has posted four victories so far this season, with wins over Utah Valley (65-60), Weber State (89-73), Hawai'i (72-65) and Cal State Fullerton (83-74).

The Pilots' lone loss was against Arizona (92-70). Portland is led by senior guard Darian Slaga, who averages 17.0 points per game; senior forward Julie Spencer, who averages 9.2 rebounds per game; and freshman guard Haylee Andrews, who averages 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Utah State posted a 0-3 record last week with a 62-57 overtime loss at home to BYU, followed by a 55-46 loss to USC and a 78-68 loss to Colorado at the Nevada-hosted Nugget Classic.

Against the Cougars, junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led USU with 17 points, while senior guard Rachel Brewster had 14 points and freshman guard Steph Gorman added 13 points. USU shot 34.9 percent (22-of-63) from the field, 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from behind the arc and 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from the free-throw line, while BYU shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the field, 25.0 percent (3-of-12) from behind the arc and 68.2 percent (15-of-22) from the free-throw line.

In the game against the Trojans, Gorman led the Aggies with 14 points, while sophomore guard Emmie Harris scored 11 points. USU shot 36.2 percent (17-of-47) from the field, 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from behind the arc and 75.0 percent (6-of-8) at the free-throw line, while USC shot 37.3 percent (19-of-51) from the field, 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from behind the arc and 54.5 percent (12-of-22) from the free-throw line.

Against the Buffaloes, Dufficy scored a career-high 23 points, while junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham added 12 points and Gorman had 10 points. USU shot 44.1 percent (26-of-59) from the field, 25.0 percent (5-of-20) from behind the arc and 78.6 percent (11-of-14) at the free-throw line, while CU shot 51.9 percent (27-of-52) from the field, 50.0 percent (12-of-24) from behind the arc and 70.6 percent (12-of-17) from the free-throw line.

For her performance at the Nugget Classic, Dufficy was named to the all-tournament team.