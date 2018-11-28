Following the death of his wife Louie, Joseph Fielding Smith married Ethel Reynolds. They raised Louie’s two daughters and Ethel bore nine children of her own.

Elder Smith’s apostolic ministry began in 1910. Elder Smith was frequently gone from home traveling on assignments for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kenneth Mays Grave and marker of President Joseph Fielding Smith in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Modes of travel then were quite primitive by today's standards. There were trains, but travel in remote areas required horses, buggies or wagons in all weather conditions. It could take hours and sometimes days just to get to an assignment and back. Trails disappeared at times, horses were lost and wagon wheels could break. For weeks he slept in a different bed each night, sometimes camping out while covered with dust from the trails and winds. As the church continued to grow over the next seven decades, travel was accomplished more by train, automobile and, eventually, air travel (see "Joseph Fielding Smith: Gospel Scholar, Prophet of God," by Francis M. Gibbons).

Following the death of Elder Smith’s wife Ethel in 1937, he married Jessie Evans. Shortly after the wedding, they "honeymooned" on a ship to Hawaii where Elder Smith toured missions and had multiple other church assignments (see "Joseph Fielding Smith: Gospel Scholar, Prophet of God").

Over the years, Elder Joseph Fielding Smith wrote more than 20 books, many of which he typed himself on an old manual typewriter.

In 1939, Elder and Sister Smith were assigned to tour the missions in Europe. This began as a most informative journey, but turned hectic when Elder Smith had to direct the evacuation of hundreds of missionaries because of the beginning of World War II.

He and Sister Smith eventually sold their home and moved to the Eagle Gate Apartments in downtown Salt Lake City (see "Joseph Fielding Smith: Gospel Scholar, Prophet of God"). He became president of the Church of Jesus Christ in early 1970 and served in that capacity until his passing in July 1972.