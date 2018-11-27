It sounds counterintuitive, but this is probably a good time for the Utah Jazz to head back on the road.

Sure, they were only in town for one night, but Monday’s 33-point blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers was a punch in the gut for a team that’s failed to meet its high expectations one-fourth of the way through the 2018-19 season.

After looking so good in a 133-112 win at Sacramento on Sunday — despite playing without injured Donovan Mitchell — the Jazz looked equally bad in their latest, head-scratching defeat at home.

Playing in Brooklyn, Charlotte and Miami — beginning Wednesday night against the Nets at the Barcalys Center — could be used as a time to iron out whatever kinks are preventing them from playing well in SLC. The Jazz have one of the better road records at 7-6, but they have the worst home record at 2-6. Go figure.

Regardless of location, the slumping squad has lost of six of eight games and has seen its record drop to 9-12. A team that was picked to finish as high as second in the Western Conference before the season began now sits in the second-to-worst spot above only Phoenix (4-15).

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said all the right things after Monday’s setback, which was the third time in eight games the team lost by 27 or more points.

The Jazz expect more from themselves, he said. The guys are competing and care but need to continue working and begin to play better.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with the venue, per se,” Snyder added. “We’ve just got to execute better. Like I said, there’s nowhere to go except to keep working on what we’re doing and be better.”

Jazz guard Dante Exum believes things will come around, but he’d like to see better spacing and ball distribution.

“I think as much as we can trying to get in the lane,” Exum said. “We go a lot of possessions without getting a score in the key. I think it’s just about getting everyone a touch, getting everyone involved. It’s hard to say, but we’ll find it.”

It will help, of course, to find a rhythm with their leading scorer and most versatile offensive player, Mitchell, back in the lineup. After dealing with hamstring issues, the second-year star sat out the past two games with a rib contusion. He's been cleared to play at Brooklyn.

The Jazz thrived without him Sunday, exploding offensively against Sacramento but only put up 88 points and didn’t have anyone score more than 13 in a second pounding by the Pacers in a week.

Though it’s still early and there’s still three-fourths of the season remaining, the Jazz don’t want to wait to turn it on like they had to do in order to make the playoffs last year.

“I feel like this shows what each guy in the locker room, what we are made of,” forward Jae Crowder said. “I’m sure as hell not going to give up. I feel like the guys in our locker room don’t give up. It’s early. I am upset about the loss, but I’m not down on the ground. We’ve just got to keep pushing, find a way.”

Joe Ingles said the team isn’t worried about meeting others’ lofty expectations now that the Jazz aren’t playing anywhere near as good as they were while surging into the playoffs and advancing to the second round last season.

The small forward said he’ll leave it up to the media to banter back and forth about whether the Jazz are struggling because of the pressure to meet expectations.

“The quicker we can turn it around, obviously the better it is for our group,” Ingles said. “We’re worried about the 15 players in here (the locker room), our coaching staff and our medical staff. Everything else, you guys will get a few tweets and a few hits, but it’s irrelevant. You guys are going to write whatever you want, so we can’t control that."

They're only focusing on what they can control: them.

"We worry about the guys that are in here and that’s it. We stick together," Ingles said. "We’re not going to start trying and blaming it on individuals or our coach or our medical. None of that’s going to happen with this team. We’re going to keep growing and doing what we do, and we’ll be better for it.”

Though he admitted it’s frustrating to not win, Ingles said he's not able to pinpoint what dots aren’t connecting.

“If we worked it out, we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about it, would we?” Ingles said. “We know we’re doing the right things. We’re practicing. Guys, everyone from one to 15, is doing things right. We know that.”

Getting that to translate into success — especially at home — is a whole ’nother story.