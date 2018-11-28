It was the night before Thanksgiving, and I was doing seemingly endless amounts of laundry and making an abundance of food in preparation for our trip ahead — a trip that was not at all related to the holiday. As is customary around these parts, Thanksgiving weekend means a soccer tournament in Las Vegas for our oldest son, Anderson.

While packing clothes and putting the turkey in the slow cooker to shred away into deliciousness, my husband and I came to the realization that taking the whole family down to the tournament may not be the best decision. Between the copious amounts of gas it takes to drive our 12-passenger van, the fact that we are now a two-hotel-room family, and all the extra dollars it takes to feed 10 people in a city like Las Vegas — plus the fact that Christmas is around the corner (insert deep breath here) — we decided that it was best that my husband and Anderson just go while I stay home with the masses.

This was a really hard thing for me to do. After all, I want all of my children to feel supported in their endeavors. I want to be there before the game to give the last-minute words of encouragement. I want to be on the sidelines cheering and sending my good “Mom” vibes when I feel my cheers get too loud. I want to be there to give the congratulatory fist bump when he wins or be the one to listen to his woes when things don’t go as planned. And of course, I want him to know that I will always be there no matter what, sacrificing time, money … all that I can to support him in his pursuits.

Sending Anderson off that day somehow made me feel like a failure when it came to all of those things. I began to wonder if he thought I cared about his goals. I worried that he would feel like he wasn’t worth the time and money to sacrifice in order for all of us to be there.

Not long after he left, however, I remembered all the times my mom and siblings didn’t come to my track meets. I remembered the trip to Gainesville, Florida, for the Hershey National Junior Olympic track meet with just my dad and me. I thought back to the many trips up north for this meet or that game where my dad was the only one in the stands, and often felt bad that nobody else came. My young mind didn’t quite comprehend why my mom didn’t come to all my competitions like my dad did, and I often felt like she didn’t care.

As a mom, now I know.

Sometimes it isn’t just the parent who attends the games who is the only one being supportive or even sacrificing the most. Oftentimes, the one who stays at home is sacrificing the most — simply by not being physically present.

I may not have been at the tournament, but I was very much supporting Anderson, and sacrificing more than he knows. And I hope that someday — just like I have — he will understand that support comes in many forms.

Yes, even one that includes a mom holding down the fort with seven other kids by herself so that he could go pursue his dreams.