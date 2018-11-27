SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of pointing a rifle at a family and threatening to shoot them has died in an apparent suicide, court records indicate.

James Edgar Booth, 27, took his life in Tooele County on Nov. 15 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate filed in 3rd District Court.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, in October. Booth did not enter a plea before his death and no attorney has been listed for him in court documents.

On Oct. 8, a neighbor recounted to investigators that she told him to leave her family members alone that day after he yelled at them, according to police. But he walked on to his porch, brandished the gun and said, "I'm going to shoot you all back to Mexico," charging documents state.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 15 after he failed to appear in court in Salt Lake City. The death certificate was filed in court records on Monday.