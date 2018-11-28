SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has been named the No. 1 city in the country for having the most diverse job market, according to a new report from LinkUp, a job search engine.

Most: Here’s a quick breakdown of the top five diversified job markets:

1. Salt Lake City

2. Buffalo, New York

3. Jacksonville, Florida

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

5. Austin, Texas

Bigger picture: “Markets like Salt Lake City and Buffalo have consistently been among the top five in all three quarters this year because they are able to maintain an even distribution regardless of whether job openings are increasing or decreasing in their markets,” according to the report.

Least: The report also listed the least diversified job markets.

46. Cleveland

47. Atlanta

48. New York

49. Chicago

50. Detroit

Provo: The Provo-Orem area ranked No. 2 among mid-market diversification. Spokane, Washington, was the only city to rank ahead of it.

Utah overall: The report said Utah and California showed the highest diversification scores across all states.

“Markets in Utah and California continued to show some of the highest job market diversification scores driven by consistent distribution of job openings across industries, companies and occupations,” according to the report.

Meanwhile: The “Rust Belt” states in the Midwest and the East Coast had some of the lowest diversification scores.

Method: LinkUp created a metric that calculates diversity of job openings by measuring job openings in specific categories.