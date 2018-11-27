SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the beloved cartoon Spongebob Squarepants, has passed away at the age of 57.Comment on this story
According to The New York Times, Hillenburg was diagnosed last year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the same neurodegenerative disease that took the life of Stephen Hawking earlier this year. It's commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Hillenburg’s Spongebob has aired over 250 episodes in the nearly 20 years that it’s been on TV, per The Hollywood Reporter. He received nine Emmy nominations for his work on the show.
Fans of the show took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hillenburg by tweeting out some of their favorite moments from the cartoon.