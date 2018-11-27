SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the beloved cartoon Spongebob Squarepants, has passed away at the age of 57.

According to The New York Times, Hillenburg was diagnosed last year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the same neurodegenerative disease that took the life of Stephen Hawking earlier this year. It's commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Hillenburg’s Spongebob has aired over 250 episodes in the nearly 20 years that it’s been on TV, per The Hollywood Reporter. He received nine Emmy nominations for his work on the show.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hillenburg by tweeting out some of their favorite moments from the cartoon.

In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, Imma share with you all my favorite moment in Spongebob. I remember watching this as a kid and falling over laughing. Heck it's still hilarious to this day pic.twitter.com/Q1NAOL3AHs — Saberspark (@Saberspark) November 27, 2018

Since we're sharing our favorite Spongebob moments today, here's one of mine. Rest in peace, Stephen Hillenburg. pic.twitter.com/AtLp1hYpT5 — Grant Smith (@MasterWuggles) November 27, 2018

Forever my favorite spongebob moment pic.twitter.com/wEb1vKd9tB — i am not tyler (@isnttyler) November 27, 2018

I’m sobbing!!! We’re all goofy goobers😭😖 Thank you Stephen Hillenburg 💛 pic.twitter.com/BfpniUclKg — andrew (@avndreww) November 27, 2018

In memory of Stephen Hillenburg, here is my all-time favorite SpongeBob moment. pic.twitter.com/wuVsqP9nAO — Harry Lichtman (@hslichtman) November 27, 2018

#RIPStephenHillenburg You brought my lonely childhood so much joy. My absolute favorite Spongebob moment: The Bubble Bowl pic.twitter.com/TBFHR5dSCN — Chelsea L.C. (@princessofstuff) November 27, 2018

Probably my favorite moment from all of Spongebob. I’ll miss you Stephen. pic.twitter.com/oJvm514Gre — 🎄Holly Jolly Old Man🎄 (@Garrett_Casper) November 27, 2018

People are sharing their favorite Spongebob moments due to the recent passing of Stephen Hillenburg (R.I.P.), so I felt like I should share one of mine! Stephen, thank you so much for creating the little sponge that a lot of us have grown up with. Your legacy will live on! pic.twitter.com/UU5mynxDAP — ❛ ❄ ⁞ JINKLES ! @ VOICE COMMISSIONS (@lovejinkles) November 27, 2018

Since everyone is sharing their favorite SpongeBob moments, I thought I'd share this moment that had me in tears the first time I saw it. Rest easy, Steven. Thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/7ZxerX2dgI — Oscar Ani-Merry Christmas (@OscarAnimates) November 27, 2018