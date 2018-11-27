SALT LAKE CITY — J.C. Penney is preparing for the holidays by hiring 140 seasonal associates throughout the Salt Lake area for a variety of store positions.

The company offers seasonal associates a discount on merchandise up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at an applicant kiosk.

This year, in order to attract and retain associates, the company said it is giving away reward packages to eight associates in a random drawing. Available awards include $5,000 trips to Banff, Alberta, Canada; New York City; and Miami. All three trips include paid lodging, airfare and entertainment.

Five other lucky winners will receive a prize package worth $5,000, each with a different theme, including smart home, outdoor, technology and glamor. All hourly associates and seasonal associates in stores, supply chain and call centers that remain with the company through Dec. 29, 2018, are eligible to win.