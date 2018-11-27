College football fans are forgotten.

For instance, why does BYU, Utah or any other team schedule football games at 8 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. in November? Why do they schedule football games at 1 p.m. or other unreasonable time times during the heat of the day in September or October?

I think we all know the reason: They think that TV is more important than the fans.

It is time to start being more loyal to the fans than to TV and insist on reasonable starting times for football games.

Lynn Loftus

Bountiful