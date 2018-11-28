The recently released National Climate Assessment should be a wake-up call to everyone who has been slumbering and hoping climate change isn’t serious or isn’t affecting us now.

What does this report mean for Utahns? While we may be alarmed by the report, we shouldn’t be surprised. Eleven years ago, Gov. Huntsman assembled a Blue Ribbon Advisory Council on Climate Change. It announced that a “decline in Utah’s mountain snowpack and the threat of severe and prolonged episodic drought in Utah is real.” This Oct. 15, Gov. Herbert issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to drought. The 2017-18 water year was the driest on record.

How can we remove the wedges that separate us as we face climate change? Before the BYU-Utah game Saturday, 32 climate activist students and supporters from both schools lit a purple U adjacent to the traditional mountainside U. This symbolic blending of red and blue indicated that archrivals BYU and the U of U can agree when it comes to climate, and they believe that Republicans and Democrats can too. Let’s join these students in talking openly about climate change and cross those bridges that create climate solutions.

Dave Folland

Sandy