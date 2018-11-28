Boys homes are an excellent source of introducing new critical thinking skills with no distractions.

These homes teach these adolescents new thinking processes and show them a bigger perspective. They are not allowed electronic devices, visits and other things that would distract them from making progress. These homes also help with eliminating bad habits and introduce healthier habits to these boys that they will use throughout the rest of their lives. They follow a strict schedule that aids in consistency and security. The boys never have to worry about something throwing them off their progress and are always aware of everything going on around them.

These boys homes also provide therapy sessions and therapy phone calls with a parent and are beneficial to both the parents and the boy working through their problems. They allow them to first recognize what they are feeling and then to express their feelings and thoughts about situations. They are then able to talk and work through them together. This helps build a stronger relationship between the parent and the child and they are able to communicate more openly.

Boys homes are an excellent way to receive the help needed and have been proven to successfully help those boys in need.

Alexandra Paxton

Washington, Washington County