Since the passing of Proposition 3, the government will provide Medicaid for persons under the age of 65 and with incomes equal to or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line and increase the sales tax from 4.70 to 4.85 percent to finance the state's portion of the costs to expand Medicaid. The question should be, what is Medicaid and how does it affect me?

A lot of Americans, especially the younger generation, are not confident on knowing the pros and cons of Medicaid. I personally believe that this information is important to know about because I come from a similar background dealing with Medicaid and medical attention. I had a kidney transplant in 2012, and if it wasn’t for the help and knowledge of Medicaid and other medical attention, I don’t know where I would be at this point in my life with my health. The point that I am making is that everyone deserves to have the chance to be healthy — everybody.

The age and poverty line with Proposition 3 will give more individuals and families the chance to receive the help necessary. This is a key topic that everyone should know. The biggest factor that comes into place is how many people can take advantage on this proposition — meaning people truly not being “sick” or with a disability who would want the easy way out, or, in other words, having the government take care of them rather than taking care of themselves. There are pros and cons for both.

Emery Davis

Murray