CLINTON — The man killed by police in the parking lot of the Clinton Police Department has been identified.

Allen Scott Culpepper, 64, of Clinton, was "emotionally distraught" and called 911 from the parking lot late Sunday morning, according to a statement from Syracuse police detective Erin Behm. Officers ran outside and saw that the man "had multiple firearms within his reach."

Behm said other agencies were called and attempted to negotiate with the man to surrender.

More than three hours later, "shots were fired by an officer from Syracuse Police Department," she said, striking the man. The officer who fired the shots is a 15-year veteran, Behm said. He was placed on paid leave while the Davis County Critical Incident Investigative Protocol team investigates the shooting.

Behm did not say what prompted the officer to shoot, how many shots were fired or whether Culpepper was still in his car. The deceased man "had prior suicidal call history with Clinton police," she stated.