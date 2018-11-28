Back from a turkey-filled break mostly free from rallies and fundraising, Congress must take full advantage of the little time afforded it before the year’s end to clear the mountain of work it now faces. That shouldn’t be too difficult if only it would do its job.

A great place to start is nailing down the details of bipartisan-supported criminal justice reform efforts. The president recently offered his endorsement, and various bills have made their way into both chambers. It’s high time the country got smarter on crime and punishment, lowering mandatory sentences for first-time drug offenders and giving judges more latitude in their decisions. Overcrowded prisons drain taxpayer dollars, and children suffer from broken households, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still hesitates to put the item on the agenda.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition began this week by asking its 2 million members to flood McConnell’s office with lobbying efforts to put a bill on the table. He should listen to them. The majority leader should not let the threat of small Republican fractures obscure the greater mission of helping nonviolent drug offenders get on their feet and get out of the revolving door.

The strong consensus around criminal justice reform could be the low-hanging fruit needed to energize lawmakers as they turn their attention to the seven appropriations bills standing in the way of a funded government beyond the Dec. 7 deadline.

" GOP leaders should make appropriate compromises while promising to put immigration reform at the top of next year’s to-do list in the Senate. "

The largest roadblock is the debate over funding for a security wall along the Southern border. President Trump has threatened to veto any spending package that excludes the money for one of his campaign promises, placing both parties in a position to make necessary concessions to spare the country another government shutdown.

It seems some lawmakers are willing to work together. Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told ABC News on Sunday, “We have the will to put the money at the border for better security and combine it with some sensible reforms, including things like a path to citizenship, things like making sure that we have workers on our fields and in our factories that we need.”

If her remarks indicate a broader willingness among the minority to work with Republicans on border security, GOP leaders should make appropriate compromises while promising to put immigration reform at the top of next year’s to-do list in the Senate.

Slogging through this final legislative push is a task for sure, but it is a task made more difficult if lawmakers choose to spend more time fundraising than deliberating. Can Congress muster the will to lead and accept responsibility for its duties? Or will lawmakers point fingers across the aisle as an excuse to punt on the hard issues and raise cash in the aftermath?

America is dissatisfied with Washington; polls make that clear. The next few weeks are a chance for Congress to prove to the country that it can govern with the good of the nation in mind — or it’s a chance to do business as usual. We hope it chooses the former.