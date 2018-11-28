PROVO — For the first time in about three weeks, the BYU basketball team is going back on the road.

The Cougars fell at Nevada, ranked in the top 10, back on Nov. 6, and then they won five consecutive home games.

Then last Saturday, BYU was beaten by Houston, 76-62, at the Marriott Center.

Now the Cougars visit Illinois State Wednesday (6 p.m. MST, The Valley on ESPN) at Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.

“We’ve just got to carry the same energy and toughness we’ve shown in this last five-game stretch at the Marriott Center and take that with us on the road,” said forward Dalton Nixon. “We know Illinois State is going to be a really good environment. The Missouri Valley Conference is really good basketball. We’re focused on just being together again as a group on the road and having a challenge in front of us like we had at Nevada.”

BYU (5-2) is eager to play again after a frustrating loss to Houston.

“Those are games where they’re out there for you to take. It was a real winnable game for us and we didn’t get the performance we wanted,” said coach Dave Rose. “Then we take a day off and you sit on it for a long time. The guys came back (Monday) morning, got a good workout, and practice was spirited and good. These guys are good competitors. Sometimes the best way to move on to the next opportunity is get in the gym. It takes a while.”

“We’ve had some time to think about it. It was good to get back into the gym and working together as we’re focused on this Illinois State team,” Nixon said. “We have a big challenge ahead of us. We’re going to their place and they’re a really good team that gave a really good fight last year. We’re just looking forward to being able to play again and trying to get back on the right path.”

The Cougars beat the Redbirds last year in Provo, 80-68.

Illinois State is led by guard Milik Yarbrough, who averages 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“He’s a guy that can post up and score against really strong defensive post guys and he can bring the ball up and initiate offense, shoot 3s,” Rose said of Yarbrough. “He’s got a really versatile game for a guy his size.”

“He’s a bulldog. He’s a really good player,” Nixon said of Yarbrough. “He reminds me a lot of (Jordan) Caroline from Nevada, the defensive challenge that it is to keep him in front. I’m excited to play with the guys. It’s definitely going to be a team effort. They have other guys who can really shoot it.”

The Redbirds (5-2) lost to Georgia, 80-68, and beat Boise State, 73-70, this season.

“They basically have the same team as last year,” said guard McKay Cannon. “It’s going to be a tough place to play. They have a lot of experience and have a lot of talent. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

• • •

Cougars on the air

BYU (5-2)

at Illinois State (5-2)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. MST

Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena

TV: The Valley on ESPN (ESPN +)

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM