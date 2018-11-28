SALT LAKE CITY — An advocacy group has warned Indian authorities not recover the body of a missionary who died on an Indian island that’s inhabited by the Sentinelese, USA Today reports.

What's going on: Survival International has warned authorities about trying to recover the body of an American missionary named John Allen Chau, who reportedly died on the remote North Sentinel Island earlier in November after he was killed by tribespeople. Chau’s body is believed to be buried on the island.

"We urge the Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover John Allen Chau’s body. Any such attempt is incredibly dangerous, both for the Indian officials, but also for the Sentinelese, who face being wiped out if any outside diseases are introduced," Survival International’s director Stephen Corry said in a statement, which was released Monday.

Why?: Corry said in the statement that the remote tribe should be left alone since any interactions could lead to a risk of flu, measles and other diseases.

Experts said the tribe hasn’t been exposed to the outside world. Any contact with outsiders could create health problems for them.

Context: Chau traveled to the island in the Bay of Bengal, which is off-limits, back in November with the help of some local fishermen, according to The Associated Press.