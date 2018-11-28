SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like “The Last Jedi” got Luke Skywalker right.

What’s going on: “Star Wars” fans highly criticized “The Last Jedi” and its director, Rian Johnson, for how Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was portrayed in the eighth “Star Wars” film.

Fans especially took issue with how Skywalker became a grouchy old man who wanted nothing to do with the Force or the ongoing war between the First Order and the Resistance. Several fans blame Johnson for altering Skywalker’s personality, according to Esquire.

Why they’re wrong: Last week, Christian Alzmann, a concept designer for Lucasfilm, shared concept art of Skywalker before “The Force Awakens” hit theaters.

“My first image I made for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,'” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This was January of 2013. Luke was being described as a Col. Kurtz-type hiding from the world in a cave. I couldn’t believe I was getting to make this image and I got a George ‘Fabulouso’ on it to boot.”

The latter part of that post indicates that George Lucas approved the concept as well.

“This should work as unequivocal proof to haters that Rian Johnson's depiction of Luke Skywalker was not a massive screw-up, but a complex character arc that had been planned from the beginning,” according to Esquire.

More evidence: Lucasfilm’s creative art manager Phil Szotak tweeted quotes from the book “The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which hinted that the Luke we see in “Last Jedi” came from Lucas, CBR reports.

"At this point in the story, thirty years after the fall of the Empire, Luke has gone to a dark place. He always had this potential dark side within him, being that his father was Darth Vader. So he is really struggling with that.

He ended up secluding himself in this Jedi temple on a new planet, and he's just there meditating, reassessing his whole life. Gradually, over the arc of the movie, he rediscovers his vitality and comes back to himself."