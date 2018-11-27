SALT LAKE CITY — Remember how we all kind of thought that bitcoin was dead? Well, someone forgot to tell Ohio.

What’s going on: As of Monday, the state of Ohio started to accept bitcoin as a type of tax payment for businesses, according to multiple reports.

According to the state’s cryptocurrency website, bitcoin can be used by businesses to pay 23 different taxes including tobacco taxes, fuel taxes and employee withholding taxes.

While the option to pay taxes with bitcoin is currently offered to businesses only, the state hopes to eventually extend the option to individuals as well, Fox Business reported.

The idea originally came from Josh Mandel, treasurer of the state of Ohio. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mandel sees bitcoin as a “legitimate form of currency.”

The idea to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment has caused some eyebrows to raise, especially when considering its recent history on the stock market.

TechCrunch reported that bitcoin recently fell below the $4,000 mark, which is 80 percent down from its all-time high of $20,000.

Ohio’s acceptance of bitcoin doesn’t give the cryptocurrency legal status, but it it does give the virtual currency “a kind of tacit approval bitcoin has so far lacked," according to Wall Street Journal writer Paul Vigna.

According to The Verge, Arizona, Georgia and Illinois have also considered cryptocurrency as a form of tax payment. However, bills related to the issue have yet to make it out of state legislatures.