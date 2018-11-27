SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo will continue a 12-year tradition when it flips the switch Friday on ZooLights!

The family-friendly light event, which runs through the end of December, features more than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays. New this year are 10 life-size, animal-shaped lanterns made specifically for ZooLights by a company in California.

In addition to the light displays, patrons can visit with Santa, make s'mores, sip hot chocolate and shop for holiday gifts at the Wild Zootique.

Hours are Sundays through Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Thursdays through Saturdays, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The attraction will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Admission is $9.95 for adults, $8.95 of those 65 and older, and $7.95 for children 3 to 12. Zoo members get 50 percent off admission.