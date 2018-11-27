The Salt Lake Stallions, the Utah franchise in The Alliance of American Football, took another step toward reality on Tuesday, releasing images of the Stallions’ uniforms.

The Alliance, set to play its first season in 2019, released the uniform and helmet designs for each of the eight teams ahead of the league’s “Protect or Pick” QB Draft.

The Stallions’ uniform colors — sky blue, royal blue and silver — mirror those of the team logo and name released in late September. Those colors “are inspired by the reflection of the vast blue sky off of the Great Salt Lake and the silver tips of the Wasatch Mountains,” the Alliance said in a press release. “The logo is inspired by car hood ornaments and automotive indicia that adorns some of history’s fastest and most famous cars.”

Images released by the league show a Stallions jersey, designed by Starter, that is largely silver with royal blue jersey numbers outlined in sky blue and with sky blue along the collar and on the short sleeves. The pants are sky blue with a royal blue stripe on the side.

The helmet developed by Riddell is also silver, with sky blue side stripes — an enlarged version of the logo — sprouting out from the facemark area, showing the winged portion of the Stallions logo. The facemark itself is sky blue.

The team is allowing fans to get a closer look at the jerseys during a uniform reveal/QB Draft watch party at ‘Bout Time! Pub & Grub in West Jordan. The uniform reveal will take place at 5:30 p.m. MST, with the QB Draft being broadcast live on CBS Sports starting at 6 p.m.

The league is also releasing a set of limited edition jerseys at 7 p.m. to commemorate the event on the Alliance's apparel website. The special edition jersey will feature a No. 1, as well as the team's city name on the backplate, with the team logo on the sleeves and the Alliance inaugural season logo on the left chest. They will be available on a limited, first-run quantity basis.

The Alliance’s inaugural 10-week season kicks off Feb. 9, 2019, the weekend after Super Bowl LIII. Salt Lake opens play with a road game at the Arizona Hotshots on Feb. 10.

This story will be updated.