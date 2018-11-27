SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming “Artemis Fowl” movie.

That’s right. The popular young adult book series from the early-aughts will arrive in theaters next year.

The trailer focuses on the backstory to the world. Artemis appears briefly at the end of the teaser.

Watch the trailer below.

Bigger picture: The film will follow the life of Fowl, who is a 12-year-old genius who comes from a family line of criminals. He battles a race of fairies after his father disappears, Deadline reports.

The film will star Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart and Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad and Judi Dench.

Kenneth Branagh will serve as director on the film.