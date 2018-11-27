CEDAR CITY — The Frontier Homestead State Park Museum and the Utah Shakespeare Festival are teaming up for Christmas at the Homestead and Holiday Market, a holiday celebration for area residents and visitors.

Christmas at the Homestead will be held at the park, 635 N. Main, Monday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 8. Hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the Holiday Market on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family. Admission to the market on Friday is included; on Saturday, admission to the market is $1 per person.

“Christmas at the Homestead gives us a chance to highlight our local history, give something back to the community, and offer an exceptional shopping experience during the Holiday Market,” park manager Todd Prince said in a statement.

Each building at the park will be decorated, giving visitors a feeling of Christmases past, and roving musicians will entertain holiday revelers as they walk among the various buildings.

There will also be holiday light displays, as well as visits from Santa, and free hot chocolate and popcorn. Live entertainment will be featured at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. each evening, and hands-on crafts will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market on Friday and Saturday will feature handcrafted gifts from more than 30 artists and craftsmen, including photos and glasswork, historical reproductions, whimsical jewelry and seasonal treats.

For a schedule of events, log on to frontierhomestead.org.