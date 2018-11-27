SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley is on the mend.

The junior quarterback suffered a broken left collarbone during Utah’s 38-20 loss at Arizona State earlier this month and said injury kept him out of wins over Oregon, Colorado and BYU.

The injury will also prevent him from playing in this weekend’s Pac-12 championship game against Washington.

Nevertheless, his recovery is going well.

“Tyler is back with us and he is getting closer to being healthy,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He is getting closer to that point.”

That point being a return to the football field, which Whittingham believes could happen as soon as Utah’s bowl game, whenever and wherever that will be.

“Oh there is a big chance. He is getting very close,” said Whittingham. “Depending on the timing of the bowl, there is a strong possibility that he will be ready.”

In the meantime, Huntley has rejoined the team, attended meetings and mentored Utah’s current No. 1 signal caller, Jason Shelley.

“Tyler is back with us in meetings, and he is around constantly,” said Whittingham. “He has been a really good mentor for Jason, not only during this time, but previously, when Jason was the No. 2 guy. Tyler and him are very close, and he has been a big help to Jason.”

A PROFESSIONAL: Speaking of Shelley, Whittingham described the redshirt freshman as a true professional, crediting his confidence and poise for what has been a smooth quarterback transition.

“He is a professional. He is a professional guy,” said Whittingham. “(Jason) has done a great job taking care of the football ever since he became the starter. That confidence, that poise that he has has made the transition better and (those traits) are critical in a quarterback.”

Whittingham also praised offensive coordinator Troy Taylor, crediting him for making Shelley’s job easier.

“Troy Taylor has done a good job scripting for success for Jason, not asking too much of him, which is a great thing for any quarterback,” Whittingham said. “He has designed things that are within (Jason’s) skill set and the strengths that he has. That is as big a reason for his success as anything else, the way Troy has structured things.”

RISE OF ENIS, MARINER: Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Siaosi Mariner have both seen an increase in playing time of late, and with that increased time has been increased production.

Their changing roles were to be expected.

“Solomon, a true freshman, has been on an upward trend ever since he got here,” Whittingham said. “George Wilson, err Mariner, was banged up for portions of the season, but now he is completely healthy,” he continued. “He is starting to be integrated into what we are doing more.”

