Through the first 13 weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top-20 teams in the nation in 19 different statistical categories and leads the nation in three of those categories.

The Aggies are tops nationally in scoring drives taking less than one minute (24), kickoff returns (29.7 yards per return) and passes intercepted (18).

Utah State is also second in the nation in non-offensive touchdowns (10) and defensive touchdowns (six), as well as third in scoring (47.2 points per game), turnovers forced (28), three-and-outs forced (5.58 per game) and average margin of victory (24.2 points per game).

The Aggies are fifth in sacks allowed (0.75 per game), eighth in winning percentage (.833) and turnover margin (+0.92), 11th in total offense (492.5 yards per game) and passes had intercepted (5), 13th in team passing efficiency (155.34) and fourth down conversion percentage (.667), 17th in tackles for loss allowed (4.58 per game), 19th in third down conversion percentage (.457) and 20th in passing offense (288.8 yards per game).

USU is averaging 47.2 points per game to rank third in the nation behind Oklahoma (50.3 ppg) and Alabama (49.0 ppg). The Aggies also rank first in the MW and 11th in the nation in total offense (492.5 ypg), second in the MW and fifth in the nation in sacks allowed with nine (0.75 ppg), third in the MW and 13th in the nation in completion percentage (.668), third in the MW and 13th in the nation in passing efficiency (155.3), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in rushing offense (203.7 ypg) and fourth in the MW and 20th in the nation in passing offense (288.8 ypg).

Utah State is third in the MW and 19th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 45.3 (73-161), and it is second in the MW and 13th in the nation with a fourth down conversion percentage of 66.7 (6-9).

USU ranks second in the Mountain West and 21st in the nation with an average of 7.4 tackles for loss per game. The Aggies also rank second in the MW and 26th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (116.2), third in the MW and 39th in the nation in sacks with 30 (2.50 pg), fifth in the MW and 38th in the nation in scoring defense (23.0 ppg), seventh in the MW and 44th in the nation in rushing defense (144.9 ypg), seventh in the MW and 57th in the nation in total defense (385.0 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 84th in the nation in passing defense (240.1 ypg).

Defensively, Utah State is also averaging 5.6 three-and-outs per game to rank third in the nation, and it ranks fourth in the MW and 28th in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 34.5 (69-200).

Utah State has forced 28 turnovers (18 interceptions, 10 fumbles) this year to rank third in the nation behind Ohio (30) and Syracuse (30). USU is also tied for first in the nation with 18 interceptions, is fourth in the MW and 25th in the nation with 10 fumble recoveries and is second in the MW and eighth in the nation in turnover margin (+0.92).

With their 28 turnovers this season, the Aggies have now forced 169 turnovers in their last 87 games, including at least one turnover in 69 of their last 87 games. USU has also recorded 84 interceptions in its last 74 games, including at least one pick in 43 of its last 74 games and multiple interceptions in 25 of its last 74 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers four times this year and in 21 of its last 62 games.

Utah State is second in the nation, behind Temple (seven), with six defensive touchdowns. Senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State. Senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State. Junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU. Sophomore S Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. Senior S Aaron Wade returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown at Colorado State. And senior S Jontrell Rocquemore returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown at Colorado State. USU has scored 22 defensive touchdowns in its last 71 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies lead the nation in kickoff returns at 29.7 yards per return. USU also ranks fourth in the MW and 58th in the nation in punt returns (9.5 ypr), ninth in the MW and 84th in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.5 ypr) and 10th in the MW in net punting (34.6 ypp).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (34.2 ypr) and is tied for second in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.17 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks fourth in the nation in scoring (10.9 ppg), is first in the MW and eighth in the nation in field goals made (1.75 pg) and is third in the MW and 39th in the nation in field goal percentage (.778), as he is 21-of-27 on the season.

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for third in the MW and tied for fifth in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.25 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for fifth in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.08 pg), and he is second in the MW and 31st in the nation in punt returns (8.7 ypr).

Sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for fifth in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.08 pg).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is first in the MW and seventh in the nation in yards per carry (7.2), second in the MW and ninth in the nation in total touchdowns with 16 (1.3 pg), second in the MW and 13th in the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns (1.2 pg), third in the MW and 32nd in the nation in scoring (8.0 ppg), fourth in the MW and 61st in the nation in all-purpose yards (107.3 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 60th in the nation in rushing (79.2 ypg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and 10th in the nation with 124 tackles (11.3 pg), fifth in the MW in tackles for loss with 12.5 (1.1 pg), sixth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.18 pg) and ninth in the MW in sacks with five (0.5 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love is second in the MW and 11th in the nation in points responsible for with 204 (17.0 pg), third in the MW and ninth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 28 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing efficiency (159.9), third in the MW and 21st in the nation in completion percentage (.658), fifth in the MW and 18th in the nation in passing (267.3 ypg), fifth in the MW and 27th in the nation in completions (20.5 pg) and fifth in the MW and 28th in the nation in total offense (272.3 ypg).

Galeai is tied for second in the MW and tied for 27th in the nation in sacks with 8.5 (0.71pg), tied for seventh in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.17 pg), tied for eighth in the MW in tackles for loss with 11.0 (0.92 pg) and 47th in the MW in tackles with 58 (4.8 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks third in the MW and 28th in the nation in yards per carry (6.3), sixth in the MW and 56th in the nation in total touchdowns with 11 (0.9 pg), sixth in the MW and 82nd in the nation in rushing touchdowns with eight (0.7 pg), seventh in the MW in rushing (65.4 ypg) and 10th in the MW in all-purpose yards (87.8 ypg).

Junior CB DJ Williams is third in the MW in passes defended with 13 (1.1 pg).

Rocquemore is tied for third in the MW and tied for 36th in the nation with three interceptions (0.25 pg) and tied for 30th in the MW with 70 tackles (5.8 pg).

Wade is tied for third in the MW and tied for 36th in the nation with three interceptions (0.25 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is seventh in the MW and 61st in the nation with 62 receptions (5.2 pg), and he is seventh in the MW and 62nd in the nation with seven receiving touchdowns (0.6 pg).

Senior WR Aaren Vaughns is ninth in the MW in yards per reception (15.23).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is 14th in the MW and 99th in the nation with 92 tackles (7.7 pg), while Ferguson is tied for 32nd in the MW with 68 tackles (5.7 pg).

The Aggies, who are bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years, now wait to find out their postseason destination.