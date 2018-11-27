SALT LAKE CITY — We now have a beautiful new image of Mars.

What happened: NASA’s spacecraft captured a beautiful and clear image of Mars after it landed on the red planet Monday.

“There’s a quiet beauty here. Looking forward to exploring my new home,” NASA tweeted with the picture just hours after landing.

There’s a quiet beauty here. Looking forward to exploring my new home. #MarsLanding pic.twitter.com/mfClzsfJJr — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) November 27, 2018

The spacecraft sent a blurry photo earlier in the day. The InSight lander opened up its solar panels, which gave it an opportunity to recharge its batteries for the mission.

The InSight machine said it is now “soaking up the sun with my solar panels.”

Aaah...soaking up the Sun with my solar panels. 🌞 After a long flight, and thrilling #MarsLanding, it feels great to get a good stretch and recharge my batteries. (Like, literally.) It’s just what I’ll need to really start getting in tune with #Mars. https://t.co/yse3VEst3G pic.twitter.com/LpsiI0KNNz — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) November 27, 2018

Arrival: According to CNN, the NASA InSight mission traveled for seven months from Earth to Mars. The spacecraft signaled it arrived after sending a “beep noise” back to NASA.