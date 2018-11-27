LAYTON — A 16-year-old boy accused in the killing of a man at a Layton mobile home actually suffered a gunshot wound himself during the confrontation, recently unsealed court documents reveal.

The new information is the latest twist in a case that has already had several.

The investigation began Sept. 27 after Anthony Child, 26, was shot in a trailer at 2500 N. Lane at Lakeview Estates in Layton. But rather than go to a local hospital, he made his friends drive him to a hospital in Preston, Idaho, allegedly to hide the marijuana and psychedelic mushroom growing operation in the trailer, according to police.

Child died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police say he had been shot twice in the back after a gunman fired 13 rounds from a rifle.

Angel Christopher Abreu, 22, of Ogden, was charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. He is also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Later, 16-year-old Brandon Martin Hinojosa was charged as an adult with murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Then in another twist, criminal charges were filed against two of Child's roommates, one for allegedly helping to arrange the attempted robbery.

Kevin Wener Content, 35, who was seen in surveillance video talking to the alleged gunmen outside the trailer before the shooting, was charged with murder, while Devon Allan Miller, 22, was charged with drug-related crimes. Abreu called Content after the shooting and told him to clean up the crime scene before police arrived, according to court documents.

Now, in a new search warrant affidavit filed in 2nd District Court, it was revealed that Hinojosa also suffered a gunshot wound in his leg.

Hinojosa was taken by friends to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he told police he was walking down the street when he was shot.

"Brandon was not cooperative during his interview with law enforcement on how he really was shot in the leg," the warrant states.

Later that night, after Abreu was arrested, he told investigators that he and Hinojosa went to the trailer to rob the occupants of drugs and money, according to the warrant. It was a plan that Content helped to set up, police say, adding that he even provided the pair with hand-written maps of the trailer.

"Angel reports Kevin Content planned the burglary as a way of paying back Angel $8,000 owed to him," the warrant states.

Wearing silver "devil style masks," the two entered the trailer. While Hinojosa was duct taping one of the occupants of the trailer, Abreu told police he thought he heard three shots, the affidavit states.

"Angel states Brandon was shot one or two times, and in retaliation to Brandon being shot, he fired many rounds towards Anthony’s bedroom, heard someone fall, and heard a male's voice groan or moan as if they had been shot," according to the warrant.

Layton police said Monday they had not confirmed how Hinojosa was shot or whether he possibly shot himself.

Abreu then took Hinojosa to his apartment to treat the gunshot wound before the teen went to the hospital, the warrant states.

Detectives later searched Hinojosa's Facebook page and found a picture he sent to a friend of a person wearing the devil mask with the message "'Bout to hit a stain," which police say is a gang term for robbing someone of drugs or money, according to the affidavit.

The second photo is a pair of bloody pants with the message: "I jus got shot wish ya boi some luck," according to the warrant.

Hinojosa is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, Content is scheduled to be in court Dec. 4, and Abreu is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 17.