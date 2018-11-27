SALT LAKE CITY — This Is the Place Heritage Park’s annual Christkindlmarkt SLC will run Wednesday through Saturday.

Inspired by German Christmas markets, the park’s version offers a holiday shopping and cultural experiences from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The event will feature more than 90 vendors selling handcrafted items, toys, ornaments and jewelry, as well as traditional German gifts. In addition, there will be entertainment, daily parades and activities for children, including the St. Nicholas Haus, a live Nativity and a Gnome Fest. There will also be a wide variety of food vendors on hand.

On Thursday, the St. Martin’s lantern parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade celebrates St. Martin, who was known for cutting his coat in half to share with a beggar during a snowstorm. It will include children and youth singing Christmas carols while marching through the market with illuminated lanterns.

On Friday and Saturday, the St. Nicholas parade, at 6 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, will celebrate the saint’s generosity.

Entrance to the event is free. This Is the Place Heritage Park is located at 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave. For more information, log on to thisistheplace.org. Due to the large crowds, dogs will not be permitted.