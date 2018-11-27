Editor’s note: The following is a transcript of the episode. It's been edited for clarity.

Boyd Matheson: The American people voted for divided government. The Democrats have gained the majority in the House of Representatives. There are many new faces in Washington, D.C., each hoping to change the way things get done. Will change emerge or will gridlock, partisanship and deep division drive the next two years? Utah's congressman elect Ben McAdams is touting a new kind of conversation. He shares his vision for a different kind of Congress on this week's episode of Therefore, What?

We are very pleased today to be joined by the 4th Congressional District Congressman-elect Ben McAdams. Sir, thanks for joining us today.

Ben McAdams: Great to be with you, Boyd, thanks for having me on.

Boyd: Well you've been through a knock-down, drag-out, very hard-fought campaign, as all campaigns are. In your very brief moment to exhale, how have things been going just over the last few days?

BM: It's been a like drinking from a fire hose, you know, and campaigns are about differences, I think that's the way it's intended, it's a competition of ideas. But governing I think is a lot different. Governing is about what do we have in common, where can we come together, and so — they called my race two days before Thanksgiving and so it's just been, you know, running pretty quickly since then to start thinking about wrapping up stuff at the county, you know, it's a busy time at the county with the year-end and budget and everything so I still got to get that job done and work hard through the end. And then starting to think about what transition into a new mayoral office looks like, or a new congressional office, I should say.

Boyd: You're governing at both ends of the continent right now.

BM: Still not sleeping, the time put in per day hasn't ramped down yet. I don't know if it ever will.

Boyd: Yeah, I'm not banking on the hours going lower anytime soon. Well, as you look back at the race, I wanted to just take a quick look back because I really wanted to have the chance to really look forward and to see what next looks like. Elections are about next. And I think that's really where you are. But looking back to the campaign in terms of themes that you talked about, what are the one or two things from the campaign that you're most excited to get going on? The campaign is always kind of, you're talking about it and talking about it, now you get to govern and do. What's top of the agenda?

BM: You know I think first and foremost is just the style of leadership. I'm tired of a broken, dysfunctional, gridlocked Washington. And you know, I think — I've never been really in Washington, so I don't know. But my perception of someone in Utah that Washington, the election seems to be about getting revenge and if one party takes power, then we get revenge on the other party and then it turns around and my perspective is very different. I'm a Democrat in Utah, I have never accomplished anything without a Republican willing to work with me. And so you know, the way I'm looking at it isn't getting revenge of the other party. It's now I'm in the majority and I'm going to treat the minority like I was treated in Utah. And I have great friends like Gov. Gary Herbert, Sen. Curt Bramble who said, Look, even though you're a Democrat, and we don't need your vote, come sit down at the table. We want to talk to you about education, about transportation, about different things, you know. Sen. Stuart Adams has been a good friend of mine. And so when I go into Washington, I think, OK, now for the first time in my political career, I'm part of the majority. I'm going to treat the minority like the minority treated me in Utah.

Boyd: That's a really different kind of conversation for Washington. I know it's one that Sen. Mike Lee has really worked on in terms of this, let's talk about it style, as he's related to things like criminal justice reform and some things where he has some very interesting combinations, whether he's working with Sen. Cory Booker or Sen. Bernie Sanders on some things, it's a different kind of conversation.

BM: Yeah, and one of the first calls I got after the race was over was from Sen. Lee, who said, you know, we talked a little bit about his work on criminal justice reform. And, you know, I think I can bring that perspective to that from the local level and how it's implemented on a local level, some of the stuff that we've done with homelessness and Operation Rio Grande and the opioid crisis, just a real practical, on the ground perspective and mix that with the federal, you know, nationwide perspective that Sen. Lee has, and I think there are opportunities to work together.

Boyd: Yeah, you mentioned the local experience and just how important that is. We've had conversations in the past about federalism and about how do you get that governing closest to the people? So now you're moving from this very hands on, close to the people, mayor position to now you're dealing with things at the federal level. How has your experience, your federalism experience, at the mayor level going to impact how you approach Washington, D.C.?

BM: You know, it's interesting, I was part of a coalition of mayors who talked about federalism, you know, from the left and somewhat you know, I'm center left, but talking about the rise of the cities and allowing innovation at the local level. And you know, some of the work I've worked with the Brookings Institution. Bruce Katz at Brookings, who really is a proponent of metro innovation, and that problems are being solved at the metro level. And I still think there's a role for a federal government in there, but it's very deferential and empowering of local ideas. You know, we've seen this in Utah, whether we're talking about arts or local zoning. I'm the mayor, and there are 18 cities within my jurisdiction, and each city is different and they're going to bring a different approach to a problem, they're going to take a different vision for their municipality, and I've learned as the mayor of Salt Lake County to empower that, that's a strength to have 18 different views, and then try and forge that into a unifying approach that is diverse and there's individualization.

And I'd like to see a federal government like that, that there have to be some federal issues like a federal highway system or a Federal Aviation Administration, there are things that you need uniformity. But also recognize that states and localities, metros, bring a lot of value, and we just need to trust them and recognize that they're going to be different from metro to metro. And one metro solution may not be something that I like, but it's going to work for that community. So federalism is something that I think is important and a federal government that allows local innovation and problem solving.

Boyd: OK, well, we've heard for many years, Utah sort of has this reputation in Washington of always punching above its weight, that there's really an outsized influence. Part of that I think is, I always just refer to it as the Utah model, in terms of how we get things done, how we have conversations, and so on. Share with us a little bit some of your lessons learned as it relates to the opioid crisis. You mentioned that a moment ago. What did you learn out of that? And what do you hope your colleagues in Washington can learn in terms of how do we actually attack that kind of problem?

BM: Well, one of the things from the perspective of mayor is mayors don't have the luxury of debating and gridlocking and waiting to the next election, like a problem is going to get solved or it's not going to get solved. But it's in my hands, and it's going to blow up in my face. I'm holding the time bomb, there's nobody else that's going to do it. And so, you know, that kind of approach is also there's some urgency. Like, OK, people we can disagree for a few minutes and then we got to find a way, like, what's the common ground? How do we move forward? And I hope not to lose that, I'm going to take that perspective to Washington and recognize that as Washington fights, mayors across the country are sitting, waiting for a solution. And oftentimes they're innovating and inventing solutions in the absence of Washington, but it's not OK to just, you know, to punt. And so the opioid crisis is a great example. You know, there are national policies that need to be addressed as it relates to an opioid crisis and failure to address that, and I again will point at both parties, for failing to take action.

What I see as a mayor is families that are torn apart, children who died of an overdose, communities that are riddled with crime, and, you know, fear in the communities. The gridlock in inaction has a real cost on the streets of America and the streets here in Utah. And we've got to find a solution.

Boyd: So how do you think we do that from Washington? I think for generations now, we've had — both parties are to blame equally, I think, in terms of really painting this picture, that if there is a big problem like opioids, that somehow it has to waltz out of Washington, D.C., to really solve it. What is going to be your message to your colleagues on both sides of the aisle?

BM: I think problems like an opioid crisis and many others, they're complex and solutions are complex. The opioid crisis, you know — I want to acknowledge there are people who make bad decisions, and they need to be held accountable for bad decisions. But an opioid crisis is much more than that as well. There's addiction, some of that is behavioral, mental, biological, bad luck, you know. So many people I've heard of who had just had an accident and then been prescribed a drug and then it leads to an addiction. So certainly bad choices for which people need to be responsible for their choices, but also bad luck and biology and other things.

And the solutions in Utah are going to be different maybe than the solutions in another part of the country. You know, we had a very local approach with Operation Rio Grande. We took advantage of some federal opportunities to expand Medicaid and we got a waiver through Health and Human Services, to get that waiver that allowed us to custom tailor a Utah approach. And there were some deviations that we took from the federal — we got waivers to move some of these deviations from the federal, strict protocol forward. And it took some time, but thankfully, we're able to get that. So its treatment, it's consequences, there's a criminal justice component to it. But it's also recognizing that we can't just lock people up and throw away the key, they're not going to get better and it's going to cost a lot of money to throw them in prison for years. There might be a better way to put them into treatment. And so it really was a tailored to Utah approach. I think, nationally, we can learn some lessons from what's happening in Utah, but allowing customization and differentiation across the country of what each locality needs, learning from best practices, but allowing some innovation and departure from a norm, you know, that we don't just have one federal approach. So we had federal funding for the Medicaid expansion that Utah approved, but then Utah was able to do it in a way that suited our needs.

Boyd: Yeah, I want to go back to the criminal justice reform. You said you talked to Sen. Lee when the election was called. That obviously is a big push right now in Washington, but you also had to deal with that as a mayor. Describe that and how is that going to influence what you do back in Washington?

BM: We had some criminal justice reform at the state and local level, we called it the justice reinvestment initiative, where we looked at, you know, we looked at the cost of incarcerating people. At federal levels, federal crimes and federal incarceration, we looked at it from a state level in Utah, about, you know, state crimes and state prison. And we looked at what that's costing us as a taxpayer, to take somebody and put them in a jail cell, prison cell for years, for something like drug possession. They were in possession of a controlled substance, it's probably a third or a fourth offense, they go to prison, they're there for five years, maybe they were even selling small amounts of drugs, and they're in prison for five years. We calculate the cost of that — it is enormous. And then we calculate the cost of the counterfactual. If you assume that they're bad people, and there are bad people that need to go to jail. But some of them are good people who had, you know, a surgery, an addiction, a mental illness, and if we can get them into treatment to help them to get their life back on track, that prison sentence not only costs the taxpayers a lot of money, it destroys families. Kids that are raised without a parent, communities.

And if we said the counterfactual is we get somebody into treatment for a year. And some case management and that, that's going to have a cost, but it's actually less than incarcerating them, and they're raising their own kids, they're paying taxes, they're working at a job, and the human dignity and stopping the cycle of poverty and addiction and crime that's intergenerational has a benefit. And so what we did, the justice reinvestment initiative passed, it didn't initially come with the funding for treatment that had been talked about so I pushed and Speaker Hughes I had some words with each other and arguments. He's actually a dear friend of mine. And I think that friendship enables us to argue about policy and it's not personal. Yeah, it's really good. And he followed through, we got some funding that we needed for treatment. And now there are hundreds of people who are participating in treatment, who are sober, who work, have jobs, and are raising their kids. And it's working.

And, you know, it's not 100 percent success. I think the last count we had about 70 percent of the people enrolled in our drug court are still there. Seventy percent is pretty successful. Great savings for the taxpayer and 70 percent of families that would have not had one of their members in the family now have a parent or a caregiver, somebody who's in that family structure and it's working. Seventy percent is great, it's also not good enough. I want to make that 75 or 80 and I think if we bring in the experts, the behavioral scientists, and the universities and just figure out what is addiction, how does it work, how can we improve success rates, and where do we go from there. So that's criminal justice reform for me. It has to be bipartisan. Operation Rio Grande was bipartisan, it was the Democrat arguing for compassion and — this is a gross oversimplification for my friend Greg Hughes, but you know to grossly oversimplify, it's the Republicans saying, lock him up and throw away the key, and the Democrats saying treat him and get them into treatment. And at the end of the day, it was there are consequences for your decisions to commit a crime. But there also is mercy if you're willing to turn your life around there's also a treatment bed. And because Greg and I talk to each other, Republican and Democrat, arguing and talking, arguing constructively, and talking to each other. We came up with a solution that I think the treatment alone wouldn't have worked, people would have said it's too easy, right? There had to be the consequence for bad decisions. But just locking people up wouldn't have worked either. So we came up with an approach that was a hybrid Republican-Democratic approach that I think is better than either one of us would have come up with individually.

Boyd: Yeah, I think rejecting those false arguments that there's just a binary choice and really understanding that compassion and the rule of law are compatible principles. And so whether that's dealing with addiction and the opioid crisis, or what's happening on the border, compassion and rule of law are compatible. And when we set aside the deep partisan stuff we can usually to get to a better solution. So as you look at applying that to Washington now, as you know, I've been an equal opportunity offender of both the left and the right when it comes to a lot of what happens in Washington, because so often it is the fake fight and the false choice that tends to be very political, raises a lot of money for a lot of outside groups and organizations, but usually keeps us a safe distance from having the conversation to get to the solutions. Knowing what you're walking into back in D.C., in terms of some of that partisan divide, that I don't think represents the District or the country for that matter, what's your mindset rolling into some of those battles that are coming very soon?

BM: They've already come. You know, they say that you get sworn in, and then you get sworn at. I'm getting sworn at first, and I'm not even sworn in yet. You know, I've always thought like, I need to make the decision that I think is in accordance with my conscience, in accordance with the district that I represent. And we'll let the chips fall where they may. And I joke, but it's already leadership elections, right. I made a pledge that I would not vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House. And I honestly and sincerely do believe that turnover is a good thing, new ideas and fresh faces is a good thing. And she's been the leader of the Democrats in Congress for 14 years. So I said I'm not going to vote for her for leader. I also think that is reflective of the district that I was elected to represent. They want new ideas, they want new leadership. So you know, people are saying, Well, if you don't vote for her, you're going to be punished, you're not going to get the committees you want, and I'm not going to buy into that game of what's in it for me, and I'll cast my vote if there's something in it for me. I need to make the decision that is in accordance with my conscience and in accordance with the district that I represent. We'll see where it takes us.

Boyd: I think there is this emerging group that I have had a lot of hope in over the last few years. I call them the balls and strikes brigade. The people who are just going to call balls and strikes. And there's some great ones on both — I mean, I think the country is a center-left, center-right country, and I do think we let those loud and strident voices at the extremes rule too much, raise too much money and have too much power, because their power is all predicated on convincing us we're too divided to deal with anything. And so this balls and strikes brigade that can go to their leadership when the leadership is right, and say, I'm with you, I'll go to bat, I'm going to really go after this, or to be able to go and say, Hey, I'm not with you on this. And I'm not going to vote with you on this for these reasons. And to me, that's what gives me hope in Washington for the future, is if we can develop a real balls and strikes brigade on both the center-left and center-right. I think that's where there's real hope for actually governing in a way that will reflect what is happening in the rest of America.

BM: I think so. I hope so. You know, being in Congress, I don't think is that great of a job, you commute, you're away from your family, so for me, I've said if I can't be authentic to who I am, and do something that I think is adding value to the country, it's not worth doing. And it was refreshing. So I went back to the first week of orientation, they have another week of orientation coming up. But in that first week, at first I was a little bit disappointed because you get all together, Republicans and Democrats, all the new incoming members of Congress, and about half hour into it, they split you into Republicans and Democrats and the Democrats go through one orientation, and the Republicans another and I was a little bit disappointed with that. But it was like, on the second day that I was with some of the newly elected Democrats. And one woman said, You know, I met on the first day a Republican who was elected and we've been texting and having conversations that I really think we need to, at some point, reach out to them and talk about what we have in common as incoming members of Congress and what we want to work on together. And that was really refreshing.

I think that there's a new crop of people elected in this election, like me, you know, I was happy to see that I'm not alone. There are people who want to reach out, reach across the aisle, realize there's value in somebody's perspective that opposes my perspective, or disagrees with my perspective, and we want to talk to them. And so I'm optimistic too. I think there are people who are there to call balls and strikes. And if it costs you a committee assignment or something, so be it. Life's too short to do something just for somebody else. But I'm here for the country, for the district that I represent. And we'll see where it takes us. But I think we need more people like that in Washington.

Boyd: Definitely. So as you're in the middle of this drink out of a fire hose process, staffing an office in the district, an office in D.C., and a host of other worries in terms of family, and commutes, and all of those. So what are some of the other things that are keeping you up at night, or things that you're starting to worry about? Maybe a little differently than you have in the past.

BM: So my race was called the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. And so Wednesday was kind of a media circus, where I was doing interviews on that, then it was Thanksgiving. So I haven't really had much time right now to start doing the practical stuff of setting up an office and figuring out where I'm going to live and some of that. So that's keeping me up a little bit, as I'm still trying to think on the on the higher levels of what policies and where do I hit the ground running on a policy level, I'm thinking also practically. But one of the things, and I guess coming back to the beginning of the interview, so I'm the mayor of Salt Lake County until Jan. 2, and there's a lot to do there. But you know, we just had a press conference along the Jordan River near where the new homeless resource center is going to be. And one of the things I thought that's kept me up a lot at night as mayor is the transition to this new model of homeless services. How do we ensure that that transition really lives up to the vision that we put forward? How do we ensure that it lifts up the neighborhoods, not drags down the neighborhoods where these services are, and I'm worried about moving into — so Congress in its nature is more 10,000 feet, it's probably 100,000 feet. But a lot of the things that I care about are in the weeds, right here in Utah. It's transportation gridlock, it's health care for people and the criminal justice reform as it translates to Utah, homeless services.

So one of the things I'm thinking a lot about is how do we bridge that? That there's not a chasm between local government and local needs and the federal government that is completely disconnected from that. And can I play a role, is there an innovative approach to being a representative that still doesn't lose touch with the local district and just focus on these 100,000-foot issues in a way that's completely disconnected from the in the weeds. How that translates to the weeds and what's happening on the ground in Utah. And it's probably on my mind right now because I have a foot in two different worlds, one that's in the weeds and one's at 100,000 feet, but I want to continue to contribute. I'm involved in public service, because I care about my community and about Utah, and how do I maintain that connection and that service at the very local level?

Boyd: Yeah, let's talk about that connection for a minute. I think what's happening in the country, and many polls kind of play this out, that the people in the center-left and center-right are kind of disengaging from the process a bit. A lot of the national polling, where, you know, they'll come out say that the country is so divided. Well, the people on the far left and the people of the far right are really divided. But a lot of those people in the center-left and center-right aren't even taking polls anymore, let alone showing up to vote. So what are you going to do, as part of that staying connected, to give those people some hope and a reason to re-engage in the process in a big way? I read one thing this morning that said people would rather give blood then be involved in a political campaign or any of those kinds of things. So how are you going to help people say, Hey, the water is OK. And we need your voice.

BM: There's a lot of challenges with like, take social media right now. It brings out the worst of us, it also can bring out the best in us. One of the things that I think some people are figuring out is to be just more authentic and transparent. I hope as a member of Congress to help people see I'm not really any different. I'm still the kid who grew up in West Bountiful and went to the U. and I'm in a position to serve right now. But I want them to see the authenticity and that it is accessible. And, you know, when I was campaigning, a lot of people asked me if elected, would you hold town hall meetings? And I said, well as the mayor, a town hall meeting for me is Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, and the trip to the grocery store. And so I think that kind of accessibility, I hope to maintain. That people realize that they can come and talk to me. I'm going to make bad decisions that I'm going to regret. You know, sometimes you don't get everything right. I'm also going to make decisions that I'm 100 percent convinced are the right decision. And people are going to hate it. And I want to be transparent and let people engage with that. As the mayor, I'd go to a town hall meeting and sit on the stage for four hours and get yelled at. And I just thought that's part of my job. I don't like it. But that's part of my job. And I want people to see that as I serve in Congress that, yell at me for my bad decisions. And hopefully, send me a thank you email when I do a good one, you know, but I think one of the things that hopefully people can re-engage is that maybe social media can, in addition to bringing out the worst in us, it can also bring out the best in us. And people can feel a new level of personal engagement with their government and realize that we do weigh decisions and input does matter. And I'm going to listen to them. And that's going to incorporate into the decision that I make.

Boyd: Coming down the homestretch here I have just two more questions for you, and our conclusion. So it's always the fake finish. So don't think you're done yet. First question is, looking at 2019. So let's just say about a year from now, how would you finish the sentence: 2019 will be successful if ... What does that look like for you?

BM: 2019 will be successful if we have addressed comprehensive immigration reform and addressed an infrastructure package for our country. You know, there's a young man who volunteered for my campaign over the summer. He came to the United States at the age of five, brought here by his parents. This is the only country he's ever known. And he is a student, a chemical engineering student, at the University of Utah. He is somebody we want in our workforce. And he said he doesn't know if six months from now he'll be able to, you know, nobody's going to hire him. Because they don't know if six months from now he'll have the authorization to work. We've got to fix that. And, you know, as you said, it's rule of law and compassion. But we've got to figure out that balance because our country is being harmed because of the partisanship and the false dichotomy. Let's come together and find an answer. I also know that, you know, in a district like the 4th Congressional District that's growing so fast, investment in infrastructure for a growing population and also investment in infrastructure for aging infrastructure is critically important. Our country needs that. There are ideas on the table, there people who are willing to support proposals. I think the President's open to it, we got to just find a way to do this stuff and move it forward.

Boyd: OK, so I've got a wall of fame of baseballs signed not by famous baseball players, but by people who have made a difference in my life. So a coach, a third-grade teacher, an author. If you were starting your wall of fame, who's one of the first people you would have sign a baseball? Who's had a an impact on you and why?

BM: First, my mother. My mother raised us as a single mother. You know, my parents were married for much of that time but she really carried the burden of the family. She was a schoolteacher and you know everything — we were a lower- to middle-income family. Everything who I am today I really owe to her. She was a school teacher so she taught me a love of reading and learning, and to care about other people and she passed away a few years ago, a couple years after I was elected mayor she passed away. I think really who I am today I owe in large part to her. So that'd be the first signature I'd get.

Boyd: The last question, this is our last segment of the program, we call it Therefore, What? for a reason. So people have been listening for about 25 minutes now, you've gone through this big campaign, you've won an election, you're poised now to step in as a member of Congress. What's the Therefore, What? The people who've been listening to this podcast, what do you hope they think different? What do you hope they do different as a result?

BM: I think people voted for me, you know, I've been mayor for six years and a lot of people voted for me based on my record as mayor, but some people voted for me because I'm a Democrat. Some people voted against me because I'm a Democrat. I hope people see that there's value in having Utah represented in both the Republican and Democratic caucus — there's value in that. Sometimes the Democrats are going to disagree with me. The Republicans are going to agree or disagree with me sometimes. But therefore, I'm on their team and welcome their feedback and hope to earn their support

Boyd: Fantastic. Mayor Ben McAdams, soon to be Congressman Ben McAdams. Thanks for joining us on Therefore, What? today.

