LEHI — Thanksgiving Point has been named the recipient of a $75,000 grant through The Chick-fil-A Foundation’s True Inspiration Awards, which honor organizations across the country that aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and youth in their communities.

The grant, now in its fifth year, is among $1.23 million being awarded to organizations across the country this year. The awards were created to carry on the legacy of Chick-fil-A’s late founder, S. Truett Cathy.

The grants range from $20,000 to $100,000. Organizations can either apply for an award directly or receive a nomination from a local Chick-fil-A restaurant franchisee based on the group’s local work.