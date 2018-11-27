SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a musical blast from the past in more ways than one.

What’s up: A video of a giant machine called “The Floppotron” playing the classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen has gone viral on the internet.

According to Alphr, the Floppotron is made up of 64 floppy disk drives, eight hard disks and two scanners. It was invented back in 2016 by Polish engineer Paweł Zadrożniak.

According to his website, Zadrożniak uses coding to carefully time the noises that come from the obsolete devices so that they end up sounding like popular songs.

Watch the video below:

The history of Floppotron: As reported by Gizmodo, this isn’t the first time the Floppotron has received attention.

Zadrożniak first started posting his floppy disk drive music back in 2012, but at the time it only consisted of 1-2 drives.

Four years later, Zadrożniak decided to expand the project.

Many internet users have enjoyed listening to its rendition of hits such as Thriller, Africa and the "Friends" theme song.

Watch more of the Floppotron melodies on YouTube.