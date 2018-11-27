Dixie State sophomore right side hitter Megan Treanor and junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell became the first two players in Dixie State volleyball’s NCAA era to earn All-America honors as the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its 37th Annual All-America teams for the NCAA Division II level on Tuesday. Treanor was named to the 2018 AVCA second team, while Gammell picked up honorable mention honors.

Treanor, who also earned first-team all-RMAC and second-team D2CCA and AVCA South Central Region recognition, led DSU in kills (286) and double-doubles (12), including a 12-kill, 16-assist effort in the NCAA regional loss to CMU. Treanor posted a 14-kill, 12-assist night with nine digs and four blocks in the RMAC quarterfinal win over UCCS earlier this month.

Treanor also finished second on the team in assists (287), fifth in digs (128) and fourth in blocks (78). The sophomore, who was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 17, posted double figures in kills in 16 of 26 outings, including nine RMAC matches. She tallied a career-high 19 kills in wins at then nationally-ranked Northwest Nazarene and vs. current No. 13 Tarleton State, while six of her 12 double-doubles have come in RMAC play, including a 14-kill, 28-assist performance in a five-set loss at Colorado School of Mines in September.

Gammell, who collected RMAC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-RMAC and D2CCA South Central Region and AVCA Region honorable mention awards this season, is still the active NCAA Division II national statistical leader in blocks per set (1.56 bps) and is currently ranked fifth nationally in total blocks (162).

The four-time RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honoree shattered both DSU single-season block assist (148) and total blocks records (162), and she closed her junior year as DSU's career leader in block assists (263) and total blocks (288). The junior also tied DSU's single-season record for total blocks (11) vs. Colorado Mesa, at CMU and vs. Regis this season.

On the offensive end, Gammell hit .220 on the season with 162 kills and had six or more kills on 13 occasions, including eight kills vs. UCCS, and posted her first career double-double with 10 kills and 11 blocks at CMU.

